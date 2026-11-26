Jeonbuk National University ranked 22nd nationwide in the JoongAng University Rankings 2026, up four places from last year.

The university placed third among regional flagship national universities, behind Kyungpook National University and Pusan National University, which tied for 19th overall.

The results underscore Jeonbuk National University’s competitiveness in education and research, the university said.

The rankings, released Tuesday by the JoongAng Ilbo, a Korean daily newspaper, evaluated 55 universities this year across four categories: faculty research, educational environment, student outcomes and reputation.

“These results are significant because they lay the groundwork for strengthening our competitiveness as we work toward joining the global Top 100,” said Yang Oh-bong, president of the university.

“We will continue to fulfill our role as a regional flagship national university by ensuring that our research achievements benefit local businesses and communities."

Jeonbuk National University placed 19th nationwide in the educational environment category, up from 23rd last year.

It also rose 15 places to 24th nationwide in the proportion of faculty members with professional experience outside academia. The share increased from 51.48 percent to 67.66 percent.

The improvement reflects the university’s efforts to bring industry professionals into the classroom and incorporate real-world industry experience into its curriculum.

In July, it appointed three executives from Hanwha Aerospace, Hyundai Rotem and Boeing Korea as visiting professors in its Department of Advanced Defense Industry.

The university also performed well in the faculty research category, particularly in research support.

University research funding per faculty member ranked fourth nationwide, making it the university’s highest-ranked individual indicator.

The university also improved its ranking in domestic publications per humanities and social sciences faculty member, rising from 12th last year to eighth this year.

It also posted strong results in the student support indicator and ranked sixth nationwide in startup support funding.

Its international student dropout rate fell from 5.74 percent last year to 5.13 percent this year, lifting its ranking in the indicator from 21st to 15th.

The improvement reflects the university’s comprehensive support system for international students, which includes guidance on course registration and dormitory arrangements before arrival, personalized counseling after enrollment and programs that encourage interaction with current students.

Beyond domestic rankings, Jeonbuk National University reaffirmed its competitiveness in four major international rankings released this year, placing third among regional flagship national universities in all four.

In the QS World University Rankings 2027, the university climbed 27 places to rank 677th globally.

It also maintained its third-place position among regional flagship national universities for the fifth consecutive year in the QS World University Rankings: Asia 2027 and for the fourth consecutive year in the QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2027.

In the Times Higher Education Sustainability Impact Rankings 2026, the university jumped from the 101-200 band last year to 49th worldwide this year, ranking seventh in Korea.