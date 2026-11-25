A Sejong University research team has called for rigorous validation of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in crop breeding, saying evidence of their effectiveness in real-world applications remains limited despite growing expectations for AI-assisted agriculture.

The team’s review, published online Nov. 4 in Molecular Plant, the world’s top-ranked plant science journal, examines the capabilities and limitations of generative AI and other AI-based breeding technologies.

Led by Kim Kyung-do, a professor in the university’s Department of Integrative biological Sciences and Industry, the team conducted the study with researchers from the University of Georgia in the United States.

The paper, titled “Large language and foundation models in predictive plant breeding: Capabilities, evidence, and challenges,” was co-authored by Han Ji-heon, a Sejong doctoral student, who served as first author.

Kim and University of Georgia professors Scott A. Jackson and Ethan Pickering were co-corresponding authors.

“AI should serve as a tool to support breeders’ decision-making rather than replace them,” Kim said, adding that field trials are essential to demonstrating the technologies’ effectiveness.

The researchers systematically assessed the capabilities and validation levels of AI-based breeding systems, distinguishing between demonstrated achievements and technological prospects that remain largely theoretical.

Their analysis found that large language models (LLMs) can assist researchers in finding and summarizing scientific literature, while biological AI systems show promise in predicting gene functions.

However, conventional statistical models and deep learning remain the main tools for crop yield prediction, and no studies have demonstrated that LLMs have improved actual crop breeding outcomes.

The team examined 11 representative AI-based breeding systems and found that none had undergone independent evaluation or field testing under actual growing conditions. All five LLM-based systems had been tested using questions and tasks developed by their own creators.

The researchers stressed that the findings do not suggest AI lacks potential, but underscore the need for objective validation before the technologies can be reliably applied in the field.

They also warned that AI “hallucinations,” in which systems generate plausible-sounding but false information, could lead to costly errors.

An analysis published in The Lancet in May estimated that about 2,800 biomedical research papers had cited nonexistent studies. In crop breeding, recommendations involving genes without sufficient evidence could waste research time and resources.

To address these challenges, the team proposed Human-Supervised Agentic Precision Breeding. Under this model, breeders set crop development goals, while AI agents analyze research papers and genetic data to identify candidate genes and provide supporting evidence for their recommendations.

The candidates are then tested through laboratory experiments and field trials, with breeding experts retaining responsibility for final decisions.

The researchers said AI-based breeding should be evaluated not by the number of candidate genes it identifies, but by its measurable contribution to developing improved crop varieties.

The study was supported by the Rural Development Administration, the National Research Foundation of Korea’s Global Basic Research Laboratory Program, and the Ministry of Education and Seoul Metropolitan Government’s ANCHOR Program.