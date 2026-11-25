Students from the Department of AI Design at Kookmin University’s College of Design have earned recognition at the Clio Sports Awards 2026, a leading international competition honoring creativity in sports advertising.

“Unseen Marks,” an individual project by Moon Seung-chan, won two gold and two bronze awards, the university said.

“Flip for Safety,” submitted by a team of three students — Moon, Seo Eun-sol and Park Si-yeon — was shortlisted in the student design category.

Established in 2014 by the organizers of the Clio Awards, an international advertising competition launched in 1959, the Clio Sports Awards recognizes creative work in sports marketing and advertising from around the world.

This year’s winners were announced this month, while the top honor, the Grand Clio, is scheduled to be announced at an awards ceremony in New York on Dec. 8.

“Unseen Marks,” conceived by Moon, is an advertising campaign for Vaseline that highlights the calluses and scars Paralympic athletes develop through training and the use of prosthetic limbs, wheelchairs and other assistive devices.

The campaign was inspired by the idea that the physical marks left by athletes’ dedication and rigorous training often go unnoticed.

Built around the message “Effort leaves marks where no one expects,” the campaign visually highlighted the physical marks left on athletes’ bodies through outdoor advertising and reflective film shaped like the Vaseline logo.

The work won gold awards in the student out of home and student design categories, as well as bronze awards in the student social media and student experiential/activation categories.

Drawing on the partnership between insurance company AXA and English professional football club Liverpool FC, “Flip for Safety” proposes a reversible jersey designed to address safety concerns fans may face when traveling home after matches.

The idea is for fans to wear Liverpool’s iconic red jersey during games and turn it inside out afterward to conceal the team’s colors and emblem.

When turned inside out, the jersey becomes a blue AXA jersey, with an attached QR tag that allows fans to activate accident insurance coverage for the day of the match. The campaign stands out for extending the role of sports sponsorship beyond brand promotion to include fan safety.

Explaining the concept behind “Flip for Safety,” Moon said, “Sponsor logos usually serve simply to promote a team, but I thought sponsorship could also become a way to protect fans,”

“I focused on creating a design that would make fans’ journeys home safer through the simple act of turning their jerseys inside out,” he added.

He said he will continue to develop ideas that harness the influence of sports to bring about tangible changes in society.