The Handong International Law School (HILS) and the Handong Institute for Arbitration and Reconciliation (HIAR) have signed a memorandum of understanding with the Korea Mediation Institute (KMI) to expand academic and practical collaboration and enhance students’ mediation skills.

Handong Global University said the agreement was signed on Nov. 11 by HILS Dean Lee Hee-eun, HIAR President Shin Eun-joo and KMI President Moon Yong-ho. HILS and HIAR are affiliated with the university.

The partnership aims to draw on the expertise and resources of the three institutions to advance mediation education, promote joint research and help develop mediation practices.

Under the agreement, the three institutions will jointly develop and offer courses, lectures, workshops and practical programs in mediation and negotiation.

They also plan to conduct collaborative research, organize seminars and academic events, and provide students with domestic and international internship opportunities.

Other areas of cooperation include sharing academic materials and developing programs that promote constructive approaches to conflict prevention and resolution.

“We are deeply honored and delighted to sign our first-ever memorandum of understanding with a law school committed to nurturing the next generation of leaders in mediation in Korea,” KMI President Moon said.

He added that KMI would work closely with HILS and HIAR to bridge legal education and mediation practice and foster a culture of dispute resolution through dialogue, negotiation and reconciliation.

Founded in April, KMI is a professional organization of mediation experts dedicated to promoting mediation and improving dispute resolution systems.

“We hope this partnership will give our students valuable opportunities to gain practical experience in mediation and negotiation and to develop the professional skills needed to become Christian lawyers who are not only strong advocates for their clients but also peacemakers,” HILS Dean Lee said.

He emphasized that legal professionals need more than legal knowledge and analytical skills, noting that they must also be able to understand conflicts, consider different perspectives and seek constructive solutions.

HIAR President Shin said mediation and reconciliation go beyond simply settling disputes, as they can rebuild trust and lead to sustainable solutions.

“Through this partnership, we hope to expand education, research and professional exchanges in mediation and contribute to a broader culture of dialogue and reconciliation,” she said.

The university expects the partnership to help students connect legal theory with practical experience and develop the skills to resolve disputes constructively.

The initiative also aims to nurture legal professionals who combine legal expertise with the ability to promote dialogue, mutual understanding and reconciliation.