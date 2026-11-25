Kyonggi University has appointed Hahm Sung-deuk, a political science professor and vice president of its Seoul campus, as acting president, the university said Monday.

The appointment followed the succession order stipulated in the university's bylaws and organizational regulations, according to the university. The position has been vacant since late July, when Ko Gi-bok was removed from office over allegations of sexual assault involving a former student.

Hahm received his doctorate in political economy from Carnegie Mellon University in the United States. He previously taught at Georgetown University and Korea University before joining Kyonggi University in 2021 as dean of its Graduate School of Political Studies.

As acting president, he will oversee the university's academic and administrative affairs until a new president is appointed. The timeline for selecting a permanent president has yet to be determined.

The university said the acting leadership arrangement will help ensure the smooth operation of the institution, including protecting students' right to education and addressing key pending issues.