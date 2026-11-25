Will artificial intelligence (AI) help hasten the end of Korea’s college entrance exam, with its heavy reliance on multiple-choice questions?

Seoul education superintendent Jung Geun-sik sees that possibility, but teachers experimenting with the technology offer a more cautious picture of what it takes to change how students are taught and tested.

Speaking at Tuesday’s forum on the future of assessment, Jung recalled his earlier proposal to abolish the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) by 2040. Recent AI developments and high-profile cheating incidents, he said, had led him to question whether the CSAT could even last that long.

“At this pace, I wonder whether the CSAT will be viable next year or the year after. I had proposed abolishing it in 14 or 15 years, but the incidents surrounding this year’s exam have left me feeling that its lifespan may be much shorter,” he said.

But for researchers and teachers developing and testing Chaeum AI, a platform designed to help educators grade written responses, the more immediate challenge is building a system that teachers, students and parents can trust.

Lee Kyu-min, a Yonsei University professor involved in developing the platform, argued that education cannot meaningfully change unless assessment changes first.

“It is hard to change education without changing how we assess students,” he said. “We are focusing on changing education by rethinking how students are assessed.”

Following its use in 66 schools in 2025, the platform is being tested in over 130 schools this year. Further refinements are planned through next year ahead of a wider rollout.

Many education experts agree that written-response assessments can give students greater scope to interpret evidence, construct arguments and explain solutions. Evaluating those responses fairly and consistently, however, remains a major challenge, Lee said.

Chaeum AI is designed to help address that problem. The platform proposes a score for each response and explains its reasoning, leaving teachers to review the assessment and accept or revise the score.

To test its reliability, researchers compare agreement between AI and human scores with agreement between trained human graders. Studies conducted last year and this year found similar levels of agreement, Lee said, suggesting that the system could serve as a grading aid while leaving the final judgment to teachers.

Park So-young, a middle school science teacher who has helped test the platform since last year, described AI as an extra pair of eyes rather than a substitute for teachers. She said the system could help teachers check their grading, but would not eliminate the time needed to review responses and discuss difficult cases with colleagues.

Jung Eun-jung, a high school teacher participating in the project, said her biggest challenge was reaching agreement with colleagues on grading criteria. Although setting the criteria is a routine part of teachers’ work, she said, defining what counts as a “valid” explanation or a “specific” example required more detailed discussions than they were accustomed to.

The change also demands changes in how teachers teach — not just how they grade. Lee cautioned that a written-response question can still test little more than memorization. The aim, he said, is to have students interpret unfamiliar material, draw connections between different sources and use evidence to propose solutions — skills that teachers must first help them develop in class.

“Unless teachers have the skills needed to use these assessments, introducing AI alone will not achieve the intended goals,” the scholar said. “What matters is not simply using written-response assessments or having AI grade them. We first need to be clear about the skills we want students to develop and what we intend to assess.”