Prime Minister Han Seong-sook said Tuesday the government will look thoroughly into suspected cheating cases in past state-run exams and take every possible measure against offenders.

Han made the remark at the start of a meeting of the government's task force on ensuring exam fairness, instructing ministries in charge of respective exams to look into whether cheating using artificial intelligence (AI) and other high-tech means had occurred in past exams.

"We should closely examine problems raised in the press, reports of suspected cheating and unusual score patterns, and take all possible measures, including stripping licenses and criminal punishment, if cheating is actually confirmed," Han said.

Exam cheating has been one of the hottest topics in Korea in recent weeks, following the confession earlier this month by the top scorer of this year's certified tax accountant exam that he cheated with the help of AI and that he also used the same method on a certified public accountant exam.

The revelations sparked massive concerns that AI-assisted cheating could be more widespread than previously thought and could have gone undetected in other exams, including last week's national college entrance exam and other state-administered tests.

Han said the government will swiftly come up with anti-cheating measures for future exams by taking advantage of various equipment, such as radio wave detectors, security screening stations and closed-circuit surveillance cameras, known as CCTV.

"We must block cheating at its source," she said.

Han called for training exam supervisors specialized in AI cheating, as well as revising laws and regulations to toughen penalties, including barring offenders from taking other exams.