The government plans to extend the ban on retesting people caught cheating on national technical qualification exams from three years to 10 years and to raise the maximum prison sentence to five years, more than double the current limit, as fears of cheating with artificial intelligence (AI) mount across Korea’s testing system.

The Ministry of Employment and Labor announced the measures Tuesday, amid growing suspicions over unusually high scores on national licensing exams and concerns about increasingly sophisticated cheating methods involving smart glasses, miniature cameras and modified calculators.

To restore public trust in exam results, the ministry will also make the scores of the top two candidates public, along with average scores and score distributions by subject.

The move comes amid growing concerns that traditional exam supervision, which relies heavily on visual checks by proctors, can no longer keep pace with increasingly sophisticated cheating methods.

The first case of cheating using smart glasses in a national qualification exam was detected in May, while miniature cameras and modified calculators have since been used in connection with the tax accountant licensing exam.

The government has already begun tightening exam supervision, introducing stricter electronic device checks, additional proctors and Bluetooth-detection applications.

The measures were first applied to the security instructor licensing exam Saturday, when six violations were detected among 11,554 candidates. The violations included possession of tablet computers and smartwatches and failure to switch off mobile phones.

Under the tightened rules, proctors will check that all electronic devices are switched off before collecting them and make random calls to test takers' phones before each test session to ensure compliance.

They will also be required to wear nonwoven fabric coverings to block hidden cameras, while additional proctors will be deployed to strengthen monitoring.

Authorities also plan to introduce advanced detection equipment and surveillance cameras by the first half of 2027, while conducting a comprehensive review of national qualification exams administered this year.

The government plans to deploy radio-frequency detectors and devices capable of identifying electronics even when switched off, along with mobile surveillance cameras and body cameras for proctors.

It will also introduce rewards for reporting cheating and seek to standardize penalties across professional licensing exams, including new criminal sanctions.

Beyond tightening exam security, authorities plan to overhaul the qualification system by expanding practical and interview-based assessments to better evaluate candidates' skills.

AI cheating in high schools could mean expulsion

Meanwhile, fears of AI-assisted cheating have spread beyond national licensing and college entrance exams to high school classrooms.

In response, the Ministry of Education announced that students caught using smart devices to cheat will receive scores of zero on all subjects tested that day, rather than only the subject in which they were caught.

Schools will also be advised to toughen disciplinary measures, allowing penalties including expulsion for AI-assisted cheating, as concerns grow over the fairness of school grades used in college admissions.

Starting with this year's high school final exams, students will be encouraged to wear buttonless clothing or cover buttons with stickers to prevent hidden cameras.

Proctors will check students' glasses and clothing before each test session, while schools will collect electronic devices, store bags in areas that are physically distant from exam rooms and use metal detectors to screen for hidden devices.

Schools will also shut down Wi-Fi during exams, while proctors will monitor Wi-Fi and Bluetooth signals for suspicious activity.

Some measures are already in place for high school seniors whose final exams began Monday, although the education ministry acknowledged that screening all students with metal detectors would be difficult to implement immediately.

The new guidelines will apply to high school final exams starting this semester, with middle schools also encouraged to tighten supervision.