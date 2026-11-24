Kookmin University has been named an “outstanding university” in a government evaluation of institutions hosting Global Korea Scholarship (GKS) recipients, the university said.

The results, announced on Wednesday, were based on an evaluation of how 91 universities across Korea manage and support GKS students. Ten universities, including Kookmin, Korea University and Sogang University, were recognized for their outstanding performance.

The GKS is a government scholarship program designed to attract talented international students to Korea and support them in pursuing degrees at Korean universities.

Kookmin University President Chung Seung-ryul said the recognition reflects the university’s continued efforts to provide systematic support and ensure that GKS students can focus on their studies in a stable environment.

“We will continue to strengthen our educational and support systems to help international students develop their academic capabilities and grow into global talent,” he said.

The university currently hosts 163 GKS scholars from 44 countries. It operates a range of tailored support programs at each stage of their academic journey, from admission through graduation and beyond, to help them focus on their studies and adjust smoothly to life in Korea.

One of the university’s flagship initiatives is the GKS New Student Orientation, which helps newly admitted scholars adjust to their new academic environment.

Another initiative is the GKS Mentoring Program designed to support scholars in their academic and personal lives. It offers assistance with adjusting to life on and off campus, learning Korean, including preparation for the Test of Proficiency in Korean and applying for and participating in volunteer activities.

The program also provides opportunities for community engagement and diverse cultural experiences, helping scholars deepen their understanding of Korean society.

In addition, the university operates the GKS Alumni Association to foster continued interaction and lasting bonds among scholarship recipients.

The association serves as a platform where current and former scholars can share their experiences studying in Korea and offer career advice, helping them maintain the networks they build during their studies even after graduation.

Meanwhile, Kookmin has identified strengthening its global competitiveness as one of its key development strategies under KMU VISION 2035: EDGE, a mid- to long-term development plan established to mark the university’s 80th anniversary.

Kookmin plans to further enhance its education and support systems for international students and create a more globally connected educational environment that nurtures global talent and promotes international exchange.