Jeonbuk National University (JBNU) ranked 12th among Korean universities in the QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2027, released by U.K.-based higher education analytics firm Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

JBNU climbed 21 places to tie for 419th globally, up from a tie for 440th last year.

The university attributed the achievement to its continued efforts to integrate environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) principles into its operations and advance its sustainable development strategy.

“We believe this achievement reflects international recognition of our ESG management, commitment to regional development and world-class research capabilities,” JBNU President Yang O-bong said.

“We will push ahead with our key initiatives to break into the world's top 300 and develop into a flagship university leading the way toward a sustainable future for humanity and local communities,” he added.

The university’s overall score rose 3.5 points from the previous year to 74.6, placing it third among Korea’s national flagship universities.

Among the assessment categories, JBNU recorded the largest improvement in social impact, gaining 6 points to reach 73.0.

Among the nine individual indicators, the university scored highest in health and well-being, with 88.7 points, followed by governance at 88.3 and environmental research at 86.5.

Six indicators posted year-on-year improvements, with equality showing the largest increase, rising 17.1 points from 55.6 to 72.7.

As evidence of its performance in the equality indicator, the university cited priority course registration for students with disabilities and a book delivery service provided by its central library.

The QS Sustainability Rankings assess universities’ contributions to sustainable development and their fulfillment of social responsibilities across three key areas: environmental impact, social impact and governance.

JBNU has consistently promoted carbon-neutral campus initiatives, community partnership programs, comprehensive student support systems, expanded education linked to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and stronger industry-academic collaboration tailored to regional industries.

Through the Glocal University 30 initiative, JBNU is also developing an innovative model for shared growth with local communities and working to build a sustainable regional development ecosystem.

JBNU is also expanding international research partnerships and collaboration in advanced technology fields. It has established the JBNU-Purdue Research Institute in partnership with Purdue University in the United States to conduct joint research.

It is also working to secure future growth engines through initiatives such as establishing a physical artificial intelligence testbed, operating a joint semiconductor research institute and expanding efforts to attract outstanding international talent.

In June, the university ranked 49th globally in the Times Higher Education Sustainability Impact Ratings 2026, entering the global top 50 after placing in the 101-200 range last year. It placed seventh among Korean universities and third among national flagship universities.

In the QS World University Rankings: Asia 2027, released on Nov. 3, JBNU ranked 131st in Asia and 22nd in Korea, maintaining third place among national flagship universities for the fifth consecutive year.