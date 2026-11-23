Korea’s decades-old testing system, especially the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), is facing growing scrutiny amid fears of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered cheating. However, even as calls for reform grow, proposed changes face practical hurdles and offer no guarantee of preventing increasingly sophisticated AI-driven cheating.

President Lee Jae Myung's call on Friday for a swift overhaul of the national testing system accelerated efforts to move beyond multiple-choice exams and introduce written response and essay-based questions to Korea's high-stakes college entrance exam.

In August, the National Education Commission presented Lee with a plan to consider introducing absolute grading and written response and essay-based questions to the CSAT. The commission has since sought public input, including through discussions with its citizen participation committee.

However, experts warn that changing the exam format alone would do little to stop AI-assisted cheating.

"Generative AI can not only select the correct answer from multiple choices but also explain how it arrived at an answer and write essays," said Moon Hyung-nam, a professor at Sookmyung Women's University's Hallyu International College and president of the Korea AI Education Association. "Simply switching to written-response questions would not prevent AI-assisted cheating."

Recent cases have already highlighted the vulnerability of essay-based exams.

Students were caught using AI-powered smart glasses during university entrance essay tests in October, including those held by Yonsei University and the University of Seoul, weeks before the CSAT.

Song Ki-chang, chancellor of Sungsan Hyo University and honorary professor at Sookmyung Women's University, questioned how written response and essay-based questions could be graded fairly and consistently, given the sheer number of students taking the CSAT each year.

He argued that manual grading would be virtually impossible, while relying on AI could undermine the purpose of such assessments by rewarding conventional answers over original thinking.

"AI would likely give higher scores to the most common and conventional answers," Song said. "That would make it difficult to assess students' creativity and critical thinking, which essay-based tests are meant to measure."

Song also warned that AI grading could encourage students to tailor their answers to what the technology rewards, rather than develop independent thinking.

"Once students know AI is grading their answers, they will prepare for exams in ways that earn higher scores from AI," he said. "That would defeat the purpose of the reform and ultimately make education dependent on AI."

Beyond these practical challenges, some educators say reform should begin by reconsidering the CSAT itself.

"We need to rethink the purpose of the CSAT," said Park Joo-ho, president of Daelim University and a former education professor at Hanyang University. "Is it meant to assess students' mastery of the school curriculum or determine who gets into university? That distinction should guide how the exam is designed."

One alternative gaining attention is turning the CSAT into a basic qualification exam and giving universities greater freedom to select their own students.

"We may be reaching a point where relying on the CSAT to select students is no longer viable," Song said. "Ultimately, the alternative may be to give greater weight to university-administered entrance exams."

Such a shift, however, could intensify competition for university admission and drive up demand for private tutoring, reigniting long-standing concerns over Korea's highly competitive education system.

Despite these risks, education experts argue that giving universities greater control over student selection and expanding university-administered entrance exams may be one of the few realistic ways to address the growing threat of AI-assisted cheating.

"Turning the CSAT into a qualification exam and allowing universities to conduct their own assessments is something universities would welcome, and it may be the most realistic way to tackle AI-related problems," said Kim Won-jung, head of admissions strategy at Daesung Academy, one of Korea's largest college preparatory institutes.

Kim acknowledged that the changes would likely create new demand for private tutoring but cautioned against allowing those concerns to derail reform.

"Private tutoring will emerge under virtually any admissions system," he said. "If we reject every proposed solution simply because it might increase private education, we will never address the underlying problem."

Song echoed that view, saying concerns over private tutoring would inevitably resurface if university-administered exams gained greater weight.

"Rather than seeking a perfect system, we need to focus on finding ways to minimize its shortcomings," he said.