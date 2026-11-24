Eight faculty members from Sungkyunkwan University (SKKU) have been named to the Highly Cited Researchers (HCR) 2026 list, underscoring the university’s strong global research capabilities.

Compiled by global information and analytics firm Clarivate, the list recognizes researchers whose papers rank among the world’s top 1 percent most-cited publications in their respective fields.

The recognition is widely regarded as a key global indicator of research quality and impact.

This year, 6,802 researchers from more than 1,280 institutions in over 60 countries and regions were named to the list.

In Korea, Seoul National University topped the list with 16 researchers, followed by Sungkyunkwan University and the Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology with eight each, Hanyang University with six, the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology with five, Yonsei University with four and Korea University with three.

SKKU said it had the largest number of highly cited researchers among private universities in Korea.

SKKU President Yoo Ji-beom attributed the achievement to the university’s sustained efforts to improve research quality and expand global collaboration.

“We will continue to support interdisciplinary research that transcends academic boundaries and encourage bold new initiatives to address pressing global challenges, while striving to become a leading global research hub,” he said.

The eight SKKU researchers include Park Nam-gyu, a distinguished university professor in materials science; Kim Dong-in, a distinguished chair professor in computer science; Park Keun-chil, a distinguished chair professor recognized in the cross-field category; and Cho Jae-youl, a professor of pharmacology and toxicology.

Other researchers are Park Se-hoon, a professor of clinical medicine; Lee Se-hoon, a professor in the School of Medicine; Kim Dae-sik, a professor of biology and biochemistry; and Milot Mirdita, a professor of biology and biochemistry.

Notably, Park Nam-gyu, the country’s first lifetime distinguished professor, has been named to the list for 10 consecutive years.

Kim Dae-sik of the School of Medicine has been recognized for three consecutive years, while Park Se-hoon and Mirdita have received the honor for two consecutive years.

Park Keun-chil of the School of Medicine was named to the list for the sixth time, while Kim Dong-in of the Department of Electronic and Electrical Engineering was recognized for the fourth time, including the past two consecutive years.

Cho Jae-youl of the Department of Integrative Biotechnology and Lee Se-hoon of the School of Medicine were named to the HCR list for the first time, further highlighting SKKU’s growing international research profile.