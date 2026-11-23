A Sungkyunkwan University research team has developed an ultrasensitive sensor capable of detecting even trace amounts of vitamin C by using artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize sensor fabrication conditions.

The team was led by Park Jin-sung, a professor in the Department of Bio-Mechatronics Engineering, according to the university. Other researchers included Park Daeil, Choi Do-eun, Jo Won-jun, Kim Chi-hyun and Park Joo-hyung.

Rather than conducting numerous trial-and-error experiments, the team used AI to identify promising fabrication conditions based on a relatively small dataset and then verified the sensor's performance through actual experiments.

The findings were published online on Nov. 9 in the Chemical Engineering Journal, under the title “Data-driven multi-parameter optimization of molecularly imprinted polymers for pico-level vitamin C detection.”

“The most significant aspect of this study is that AI can help identify optimal sensor fabrication conditions without having to conduct a large number of experiments one by one,” professor Park said.

“We hope to apply this technology to developing sensors that detect not only vitamin C but also disease-related substances and harmful environmental pollutants,” he added.

Vitamin C is an essential nutrient that plays an important role in the body’s antioxidant activity and immune function. Measuring vitamin C levels in the blood can help assess nutritional status, but accurate analysis often requires sophisticated equipment.

Developing sensors for convenient measurement also presents challenges, as researchers traditionally have had to repeatedly adjust material concentrations and fabrication methods to identify optimal conditions.

To address this challenge, the research team used a specialized polymer material designed to selectively recognize vitamin C.

Known as a molecularly imprinted polymer, the material works like a lock-and-key system, forming cavities that match the molecular structure of vitamin C and enabling selective recognition of the target substance.

The researchers combined this material with AI-based machine learning to predict the conditions under which the sensor would achieve optimal performance.

The team focused on four fabrication variables, including material concentration, the number of fabrication cycles and the acidity of the solution.

Setting each variable at five different levels produced a total of 625 possible combinations. Rather than testing every combination, the researchers trained the AI model using 25 initial experimental conditions.

The model then identified promising combinations that had not yet been tested, and the team fabricated actual sensors to verify the predictions.

The sensor achieved an exceptionally low detection limit of 778 picomolar, demonstrating its ability to detect even minute concentrations of vitamin C. One picomolar represents one-trillionth of a mole per liter.

The researchers also confirmed its detection performance in human serum and artificial urine samples. Using human urine samples, they also measured changes in vitamin C concentrations before and after participants consumed the nutrient.

The results showed a strong correlation with those obtained using the conventional enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay, highlighting the sensor's potential for practical applications in biological sample analysis.

The research was supported by the Ministry of Science and ICT and the National Research Foundation of Korea.