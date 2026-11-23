A Sejong University research team has published a collaborative international study shedding new light on how plants use a form of cell death to fight infections and how the rice blast fungus uses a similar process to infect plants.

The study, published in the international journal iMeta, was led by Jwa Nam-soo, a professor in the university’s Department of Integrative Bioscience and Biotechnology.

Researcher Nam Khoa Nguyen was listed as a co-first author, while Jwa was a co-corresponding author.

The paper, titled “Decoding ferroptosis via integrated multi-omics analyses in rice blast,” examines ferroptosis, a form of regulated cell death caused by iron-dependent oxidation of lipids, or fats, in cell membranes.

Using integrated multi-omics analyses, the researchers identified contrasting roles of ferroptosis in plant immune responses and in the rice blast fungus’s infection process. They also proposed a model linking iron metabolism, reactive oxygen species, lipid oxidation and calcium signaling.

The study builds on Jwa’s long-standing research into plant immune-related cell death.

When plants are attacked by pathogens, they activate a defense mechanism known as the hypersensitive response, in which cells surrounding the infection site deliberately die to prevent the pathogen from spreading.

Although this response was first reported in a scientific journal in 1915, the precise mechanisms behind it remain incompletely understood.

In 2019, Jwa's research team was the first to identify ferroptosis as a mechanism involved in rice immune responses. Their findings, which showed that iron and reactive oxygen species play key roles in this type of cell death, were published in the international journal The Plant Cell.

Although cell death is often associated with damage, plants can use it as a defense mechanism to stop pathogens from spreading.

For the latest study, the Sejong University team collaborated with adjunct professor Naweed I. Naqvi of the National University of Singapore, who first identified ferroptosis in the rice blast fungus, and professor Yi-Zhen Deng of South China Agricultural University in Guangzhou, China.

The researchers believe their findings will improve scientific understanding of how cell death is activated and regulated during interactions between plants and pathogens.

They also expect that further research into ferroptosis and its regulatory mechanisms could help improve crop disease resistance and advance environmentally friendly approaches to plant disease control.

“I hope to complete our ongoing research to determine whether ferroptosis, which we identified in rice, is a universal mechanism of immune-related cell death across the plant kingdom,” Jwa said.