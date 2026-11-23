The education ministry was set to file criminal complaints Monday against five people caught cheating with smart devices during last week's College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), a senior ministry official said.

The ministry previously announced that 111 suspected cases of cheating involving electronic devices were detected during the annual college entrance exam held Thursday amid growing public concerns over the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to cheat on national exams.

Of those cases, five involved the actual use of devices such as smart glasses and miniature cameras, according to the ministry.

Complaints have already been filed against some of the five test-takers, and the process for all five will be completed before the day's end, Shin Jin-yong, head of the ministry's University Admissions Policy Division, said in a media briefing.

The ministry also plans to indefinitely keep open its CSAT cheating reporting center on its website, Shin said, adding there are no restrictions on the scope of reports and that individuals can report suspected cheating not only in this year's CSAT but also in previous exams.

Shin said no cases of cheating involving smart devices were reported during essay-based entrance exams administered by individual universities over the weekend.