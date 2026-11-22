Sungkyunkwan University hosted the 14th Sungkyun International Solar Forum at its Seoul campus from Nov. 11-13, bringing together researchers to discuss advances in perovskite solar cells and optoelectronic devices.

The forum came amid growing demand for carbon-free energy sources to address the climate crisis, as electricity demand continues to rise due to the expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) data centers and the increasing adoption of electric vehicles.

Commercializing perovskite solar cells, which are seen as a next-generation power generation technology, and developing technologies for mass production have emerged as key challenges.

Park Nam-gyu, a distinguished professor of chemical engineering at the university and director of the SKKU National Laboratory for Intelligent Energy Solution Technology, chaired the forum’s organizing committee.

He presented the latest research findings on perovskite solar cells and outlined technological developments aimed at their commercialization.

The university said Park was the first researcher in the world to develop solid-state perovskite solar cells capable of stable, long-term operation, laying the foundation for research into high-efficiency solar cells.

The forum brought together around 30 invited speakers from 15 countries, including Michael Grätzel, a professor at École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne in Switzerland, and Prashant V. Kamat, a professor at the University of Notre Dame in the U.S. and editor-in-chief of ACS Energy Letters.

Other speakers included Anders Hagfeldt, vice-chancellor of Uppsala University in Sweden; Filippo De Angelis, a professor at the University of Perugia in Italy; Bruno Ehrler, director of the Hybrid Solar Cells group at AMOLF, a research institute in the Netherlands; and Moon Su-jin, head of the Pangyo R&D Center at Hanwha Qcells.

Researchers and industry experts from Korea and abroad discussed technological challenges at every stage, from fundamental research into material properties to device development and mass production, according to the university.

They also explored ways to translate research findings into practical industrial applications.

Since its launch in 2011, the forum has established itself as an international academic event for sharing research advances in next-generation solar cells and fostering exchanges between academia and industry.

The university expects the discussions to lead to expanded international research partnerships and industry-academia collaboration, helping accelerate the commercialization of perovskite technologies.