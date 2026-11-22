Sogang University and the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST) have signed a memorandum of understanding to expand joint research and foster specialized talent in semiconductors, clean hydrogen and space-related composite materials.

The agreement was signed by Sogang President Sim Jong-hyeok and KIST President Oh Sang-rok at the Sogang’s Seoul campus on Nov. 11, the universities said.

The partnership will combine KIST’s mission-oriented research capabilities with Sogang’s academic and educational strengths to advance strategic technologies and nurture the next generation of researchers.

“Our partnership with KIST, which has been at the forefront of science and technology development in Korea, will further strengthen Sogang’s research and educational capabilities,” Sim said.

He added that the university would support students in taking part in key national research projects and preparing to lead future industries.

Oh noted that KIST has shifted its focus from individual research projects to collaborative research aimed at addressing national challenges, while expanding university partnerships through open innovation.

“We will work closely with Sogang University to give its talented students direct opportunities to participate in major national research initiatives in semiconductors, clean hydrogen and space-related composite materials, helping them develop the expertise needed to become highly skilled professionals,” he said.

The two institutions plan to build a collaboration framework linking research, education and talent development.

KIST, a government-funded research organization, operates seven mission-oriented research institutes dedicated to addressing pressing national challenges.

Three of these institutes, specializing in semiconductors, clean hydrogen and space-related composite materials, will collaborate with Sogang faculty and students on joint research and provide access to their facilities.

The arrangement is intended to serve as a model for university-research institute partnerships that connect nationally focused research with higher education and workforce development.

Sogang will involve students from relevant departments in the projects. In the semiconductor field, it will also use the Sogang-Pangyo Digital Innovation Campus, which opened in Pangyo last year and specializes in artificial intelligence and semiconductors, as a hub for hands-on training and industry-academia collaboration.

The collaboration is expected to give Sogang students hands-on experience in developing the nation’s strategic technologies, while enabling KIST to identify and nurture promising talent at an early stage.

The two institutions said they aim to create a virtuous cycle in which research and education reinforce each other.