Raywatt, a medical device startup founded by a Sejong University professor, has raised 13 billion won ($9.7 million) in a new funding round, bringing its cumulative funding to more than 23.5 billion won.

Ha Jin-yong, a professor in the university’s Department of AI Convergence Electronics Engineering, launched the company in 2019. It specializes in medical imaging devices for cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diagnosis.

The investors included participation from InterVest, Life Asset Management, Ryukyung PSG Asset Management, Hyundai Venture Investment, L&S Venture Capital, Eugene Investment & Securities and EcoPro Partners.

Investors recognized Raywatt’s achievements in commercializing its technology both in Korea and overseas.

The company’s technology has been used in more than 100 clinical cases at Severance Cardiovascular Hospital in Seoul. It has also been designated an innovative prototype product by the Public Procurement Service.

Raywatt obtained marketing approval in Vietnam and won a tender for government hospitals in the United Arab Emirates.

Its flagship product, FASTER OCT, is an optical coherence tomography (OCT) system that rotates an intravascular catheter at 400 revolutions per second and captures high-resolution cross-sectional images of blood vessels in real time at 400 frames per second.

The system offers one of the world's fastest image acquisition rates. It also reduces the risk of adverse reactions in patients by using saline solution instead of conventional contrast agents to obtain images.

FASTER OCT is currently undergoing final-stage review for premarket notification clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Upon receiving FDA clearance, Raywatt plans to accelerate its entry into the global medical device market.

The company said the newly secured funding will be used to establish a global supply network following FDA clearance, develop next-generation products and further enhance mass-production capabilities.

Building on the investment, Raywatt plans to accelerate its overseas expansion and pursue a technology-based special listing on the KOSDAQ in 2028.

“This investment reflects investors’ recognition of our achievements in clinical applications, regulatory approvals and overseas market expansion,” said Ha, Raywatt’s founder and CEO.

“With FDA clearance, we plan to accelerate global product supply and develop next-generation products, including cerebrovascular OCT systems,” he added.

He said he hopes to position Raywatt as a global leader in cardiovascular and cerebrovascular imaging diagnostics.

The university said the latest funding round highlights how original technology developed in a university laboratory can lead to the commercialization of medical devices and expansion into overseas markets.

In its early stages, the company leveraged Sejong University’s faculty startup support program and research infrastructure to advance technology development and commercialization. It continues to collaborate with the university on industry-academic projects.

Raywatt showcased its technological capabilities at the 2026 Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) conference, a leading international gathering focused on cardiovascular interventions, held recently in San Diego, California.

During the conference, the company secured orders for its FASTER OCT system and discussed potential partnerships with global medical device manufacturers, marking another step toward expanding its overseas presence.