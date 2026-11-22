Kookmin University established the QNX Centre Korea on Nov. 4 in partnership with QNX, a global provider of embedded software and operating systems, to provide specialized education in the field.

The university said the center will serve as a platform for industry-academia collaboration aimed at nurturing talent in embedded software.

Through the partnership, Kookmin University becomes the first university in Korea to introduce a curriculum based on QNX technology.

QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited, provides operating systems and software development technologies for industries where safety and reliability are critical, including the automotive, medical device and industrial automation sectors.

The university plans to develop the center into a hub for embedded software education and industry-academia cooperation, connecting academic institutions, government agencies and industry partners across Korea.

The initiative aims to cultivate skilled professionals in various fields, including software-defined vehicles, robotics, industrial automation, smart factories and the industrial internet of things.

The program, led by Jeong Gu-min, a professor in the university’s School of Electrical Engineering, will feature hands-on training using the QNX Everywhere program and QNX operating systems.

“We are pleased to introduce advanced embedded software education at Kookmin University in partnership with QNX,” Jeong said. “As software increasingly shapes the future of mobility, robotics and advanced manufacturing, education must evolve accordingly.”

“Through the QNX Centre Korea, we aim to give students early exposure to industry-grade software and equip them with the practical skills needed to contribute to the industry immediately after graduation,” he added.

The university said it plans to offer elective courses for students in relevant academic disciplines, with classes set to begin in the second semester.

Through the program, students and faculty members will have free access to QNX Software Development Platform 8.0 and various development tools, including QNX Hypervisor.

They will also engage in hands-on embedded software development exercises and student projects, as well as demonstrations based on educational materials provided by QNX.

The QNX Everywhere program is already offered at educational institutions in several countries, including Canada, the United States, Malaysia, India and Germany.