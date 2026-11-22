Hankuk University of Foreign Studies (HUFS) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Korea National University of Arts (K-Arts) to expand their joint academic programs.

HUFS said the signing ceremony was held Tuesday at HUFS’ Seoul campus, with its President Kang Kee-hoon and K-Arts President Pyeon Jang-wan in attendance.

The agreement aims to broaden the scope of the two universities’ joint general education programs, which have been running for 12 years, and strengthen the foundation for interdisciplinary education by leveraging their respective academic resources.

The universities plan to establish a new model of cross-university educational cooperation that transcends institutional boundaries by combining HUFS’ expertise in artificial intelligence (AI) education with K-Arts’ specialization in arts education.

“The combination of HUFS’ basic AI education curriculum and K-Arts’ expertise in arts education will provide students with an opportunity to develop new interdisciplinary competencies beyond university boundaries,” Kang said.

“Bringing together the arts, languages and humanities, and AI in education offers an essential experience for future creators,” Pyeon said.

He added, “We will actively share the educational resources of our two universities and continue working together to help students broaden their perspectives through learning and creative activities.”

Under the agreement, the two universities will expand cooperation in areas including broadening their framework for academic exchange, sharing and jointly developing curricular and extracurricular programs, and facilitating the exchange of students and faculty.

Starting in the spring semester, HUFS will open its basic AI education curriculum to K-Arts students. The universities will share AI-related courses and consider introducing new arts and culture courses taught by K-Arts faculty members.

They also plan to launch “A Stroll Through Art,” an exchange program under which faculty members from each university teach at the partner institution, and jointly offer “AMA+,” a Korean language and culture liberal arts program for participants from official development assistance (ODA) recipient countries.

Educational cooperation between the two universities dates back to a 2003 academic and arts exchange agreement. In 2014, they signed an agreement to establish a joint liberal arts college and have jointly offered general education courses for 12 years.

In the fall semester of 2026, 180 students took 58 courses offered by the partner university, underscoring the active academic exchanges between the two institutions.

In October, the presidents of the two universities met and agreed to expand their educational cooperation. Following subsequent working-level discussions, the two institutions finalized the latest agreement.

The agreement also marks a step toward expanding educational resource sharing and cooperation among universities in Seoul's Dongdaemun District.

In March, HUFS signed a memorandum of understanding with Kyung Hee University and the University of Seoul to strengthen a cooperative framework for mutual growth, laying the groundwork for sharing curricular and extracurricular programs, faculty and facilities to support the systematic operation of their major-free academic programs.