Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin offered to resign Sunday, taking responsibility for confusion over anti-cheating measures in the run-up to the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT).

President Lee Jae Myung accepted his resignation within an hour.

"Last-minute changes in preparations for the CSAT caused inconvenience to the public, particularly test takers," Choi said in a statement released by the ministry.

With the exam now over, Choi acknowledged responsibility for the confusion and announced his decision to step down.

The resignation followed mounting criticism of the ministry's slow response to concerns over artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted cheating ahead of the CSAT, Korea's high-stakes college entrance exam.

The government repeatedly revised its anti-cheating measures just days before the test, leaving students and test administrators scrambling to keep up with the changes.

The ministry initially focused its anti-cheating measures on smart glasses but expanded them to cover other high-tech devices after the top scorer on the tax accountant exam admitted on Nov. 15 to using a miniature camera and AI to cheat.

Just two days before the CSAT, the ministry announced plans to deploy an additional 8,400 personnel, including some 1,800 dedicated to detecting smart devices and 6,600 hallway proctors. People taking the test were also required to cover any buttons on their clothing with stickers.

The rules changed again a day before the exam, with authorities banning students from bringing previously permitted items such as their own computer-readable marking pens, correction tape, erasers and mechanical pencil lead.

The last-minute changes also disrupted preparations at testing sites, with newly assigned proctors having to undergo hastily-arranged online training just a day before the exam.

The possibility of postponing the CSAT was also raised, but the ministry ruled out a delay, warning that it would cause even greater disruption.

However, concerns continued to mount over the lack of concrete measures to tackle emerging forms of AI-assisted cheating.

In response, Prime Minister Han Seong-sook delivered a public address outlining additional measures to prevent cheating, including the use of emergency text alerts.

His remarks at a parliamentary hearing further fueled controversy.

At a plenary meeting of the National Assembly's Education Committee on Monday, Choi drew criticism when asked whether he was confident he could prevent AI-assisted cheating.

"Perhaps because of my age, I don't think I could," he replied.

His response raised doubts about the ministry's ability to prevent cheating, given his role as the official overseeing the measures.

As a result, calls for Choi's resignation intensified among politicians and test takers.

Lee’s swift acceptance of the resignation fueled speculation that he effectively dismissed the minister to hold him accountable for the confusion surrounding CSAT preparations.

Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said the appointment of a new education minister will proceed in accordance with established procedures.

She added that Lee has instructed Han to carefully oversee follow-up measures after the CSAT and ensure they were carried out thoroughly.

Following Choi's resignation, the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) called for the prompt appointment of his successor, while the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) demanded accountability for the ministry's handling of the exam.

"We need a competent minister to prepare for the future of education," DPK spokesperson Shin Hyun-young said. "We hope someone with the expertise and sense of responsibility to respond to the rapidly changing educational landscape will be appointed without delay."

PPP leader Jang Dong-hyeok, meanwhile, said Choi's resignation was not enough.

"National exams, which should uphold the highest standards of fairness, have become a breeding ground for AI-assisted cheating. Even the CSAT can no longer be trusted," Jang said.

He called for a thorough investigation into the government's response, accountability for those responsible and stronger measures to prevent similar incidents.