Universities are tightening security ahead of this weekend’s college entrance essay exams, with some checking eyeglasses, restricting personal writing tools and issuing disposable aprons to prevent cheating with artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled devices.

A total of 14 schools, including Korea University, Sogang University, Sungkyunkwan University and Kyung Hee University, will hold essay exams Saturday and Sunday, the first weekend after Thursday’s national College Scholastic Ability Test.

In all, 36 universities are scheduled to hold essay exams after the national test.

The Ministry of Education held an online meeting Friday morning with admissions officials from 56 universities to share preparations and discuss how to prevent candidates from using smart devices to cheat on upcoming exams.

The measures follow incidents last month at Yonsei University and the University of Seoul, where applicants were caught using AI-enabled smart glasses during essay exams.

Some schools have added separate checks for candidates who wear glasses, and Kyung Hee University has trained proctors to identify smart glasses.

Sungkyunkwan University notified applicants Thursday that they would have to use a university-issued writing instrument for Saturday’s humanities essay exam.

Candidates may bring their own erasers if exam staff inspect them first.

The university also announced security screening and barred candidates from wearing jewelry, earplugs and analog watches.

Kyung Hee University plans to issue disposable aprons to about 35,000 test takers to cover clothing where tiny cameras could be concealed.

Dongguk University will have applicants cover their buttons with stickers, while Sookmyung Women’s University will ban earplugs and require candidates to tie back their hair so their ears are visible.

Seoul National University will require applicants to wear gowns during admissions interviews and oral exams beginning Nov. 27.

The Korean Council for University Education said it would coordinate a response with its 197 member universities and apply the same strict principles to AI- and smart-device cheating on university-administered exams as were in place during the national test.

For Thursday’s test, the government barred electronic devices from exam venues and trained proctors to spot miniature cameras and smart glasses.