A research project led by professors at Sogang University has been selected for the Samsung Science & Technology Foundation’s research support program, a major initiative aimed at fostering innovative scientific breakthroughs.

Kim Hyeong-jun, a professor in the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, will conduct the research in collaboration with Sung Bong-june, a professor in the Department of Chemistry, the university said.

Titled “Achieving Ceramic-Level Ultra-High Dielectric Permittivity in Flexible Elastomers Through Orientational Polarization of Ionic Dipoles,” the study aims to develop polymer materials that combine exceptionally high dielectric permittivity with mechanical flexibility, potentially paving the way for next-generation flexible electronic devices.

Launched by Samsung Group in 2013, the foundation’s program supports challenging research in basic science, materials technology and information and communications technology convergence.

Backed by a 1.5 trillion won ($1.1 billion) fund, the program has provided a cumulative 1.2 trillion won in research grants for 916 projects to date.

Dielectric permittivity, a measure of a material’s ability to store electrical energy, is a key property in electronic components.

As flexible electronics become increasingly widespread, demand is growing for materials that offer both high permittivity and mechanical softness.

However, these properties have traditionally been difficult to achieve in a single material.

Ceramic-based dielectrics offer high permittivity but are rigid and brittle, while elastomers are flexible and soft but have low permittivity. Conventional composites combining the two also face limitations in achieving both properties simultaneously.

To address this challenge, the research team is exploring a new approach to polarization by using ionic dipoles — pairs of positively and negatively charged ions — rather than the small covalent dipoles typically found in high-permittivity polymers.

Ionic dipoles have dipole moments tens of times greater than those of covalent dipoles, making them promising candidates for achieving ultrahigh dielectric permittivity.

However, strong electrostatic attractions between ions can cause them to aggregate, preventing effective alignment under an external electric field and limiting their polarization.

The team seeks to overcome this obstacle through a new molecular design strategy that enables ionic dipoles to align cooperatively in response to an electric field.

By combining precision polymer synthesis with molecular dynamics simulations, the researchers aim to achieve ceramic-level dielectric performance in flexible elastomers.

The resulting materials could have applications in a range of flexible electronic technologies, including flexible sensors, bioelectronic electrodes for monitoring physiological signals, and human-machine interfaces.

“I am grateful for this opportunity after many attempts. This achievement would not have been possible without professor Sung, who worked with me to develop the proposal, and the students in my laboratory who have consistently pursued this research,” Kim said.

“I hope to explore uncharted territory by developing materials that combine flexibility with dielectric permittivity comparable to that of ceramics, opening up new possibilities for flexible electronic devices."