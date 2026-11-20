President Lee Jae Myung called for a swift overhaul of the national testing system, Friday, a day after the national college entrance exam, amid concerns raised by reports of artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted cheating on other national tests.

“We need to revamp the national testing system quickly and completely, from A to Z, to keep up with changing conditions,” Lee said during a meeting with senior presidential aides at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul. “I ask you to take bold measures, backed by close coordination, to ensure fairness in the College Scholastic Ability Test as well as in all other exams or assessments conducted across the public and private sectors.”

The president instructed officials to review how other countries have responded, examine relevant technology trends and consider proposals from experts and input from the public.

“I ask you to draw up a comprehensive plan that leaves no gaps as quickly as possible,” he said.

Lee made clear that the government’s response should extend to tests that have already taken place.

“Cheating on exams and assessments that have already been administered must also be thoroughly investigated and severely punished,” he said. “Do not skimp on administrative resources or funding.”

For Thursday’s exam, Lee directed authorities to work with global AI companies to track down suspected cases by noting that some students were still caught breaking the rules despite three rounds of text alerts.

“Those responsible must face penalties that set an example and that the public can see as justified,” he said.

The president pointed out that risks extend to hiring and other decisions that shape people’s prospects and that this year’s exam “has left us with a major challenge.”

“In Korea, where open competitive exams play a major role in determining how opportunities and resources are distributed, cheating with AI undermines fairness and trust and shakes the foundations of our society,” he said.

“It appears that conventional methods can no longer effectively prevent cheating involving AI and advanced devices.”

Lee accordingly called on government agencies and private companies to act quickly.

“I ask the public and private sectors to work closely and move quickly to develop technology to detect and block cheating, tighten exam administration standards, improve test-site supervision, prevent repeat offenses and set tough penalties,” he said.

At a separate meeting at Government Complex Seoul, Friday, Prime Minister Han Sung-sook chaired the first meeting of the government’s task force on cheating in Thursday’s college entrance exam.

Han said 111 test takers had been caught carrying prohibited electronic devices and that authorities would analyze suspicious Wi-Fi and Bluetooth signals logged by proctors.

“We will track down cases of cheating that went undetected at test sites,” she said.

The prime minister warned that anyone found to have cheated would have their results invalidated and could face additional administrative or criminal action depending on the severity of the violation.

“In particular, we will file criminal complaints against those who used smart devices to cheat,” she said.

Han also announced a broader review of how the government conducts its own exams.

“We will quickly launch a separate interagency task force to develop comprehensive reforms for state-administered exams as AI technology advances,” she said.

The Ministry of Science and ICT has reportedly reached agreements with global tech companies to share information after the national college entrance exam to help investigate suspected AI-assisted cheating.

The companies agreed to help review records linked to photos taken during the test and any subsequent analysis of those images by cloud-based AI services.