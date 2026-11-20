Korea Times President and Publisher Oh Young-jin, left, shakes hands with Mei Mei Lim, APAC region president for Times Higher Education (THE), a leading university rankings provider and global higher education publication, at the newspaper’s office in Jung District, Seoul, Friday, after the two agreed to form a strategic partnership for content exchange, knowledge sharing and event promotion. In the longer term, the two organizations agreed to explore opportunities to expand cooperation in the areas of university rankings and personnel exchanges. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk