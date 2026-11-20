Over 110 caught with illegal electronic devices during CSAT: ministry
Summary
The Education Ministry reported 111 alleged electronic-device cheating cases during Thursday’s College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) across South Korea. Authorities identified 54 cases after nationwide disaster alerts, found 52 through other methods including Wi-Fi signal detection, and caught five test takers using smart devices. The government strengthened anti-cheating measures after public outrage over a tax accountant exam top scorer’s confession of AI-assisted cheating. The ministry will review each case to determine punishment.
Key Facts
- The final tally rose from the 98 cases announced the previous day.
- The three disaster alerts detected 31 cases, 11 cases and 12 cases, respectively.
- A test taker in South Chungcheong Province used smart glasses, while one in Gyeonggi used a miniature camera and wireless earphones.
- The government has said people caught cheating with AI could be barred from taking the CSAT again for up to 10 years.
A total of 111 cases of alleged cheating involving electronic devices took place during the annual national college entrance exam this week, the education ministry said Friday, sharply raising the final tally from the 98 announced the previous day.
Of the total, 54 cases were identified after the government sent disaster alerts to mobile phones nationwide as part of strengthened anti-cheating measures for the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) on Thursday, according to the ministry.
Authorities also found 52 cases through other methods, such as by detecting Wi-Fi signals, while five were caught red-handed using smart devices.
The government stepped up measures to root out cheating this year following widespread public outrage over the recent confession of the top scorer of this year's tax accountant exam that he had cheated with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital devices.
Across three disaster alerts that rang loud alarms even for muted devices, authorities detected 31 cases in the first alert, 11 in the second and 12 in the third.
Among those caught red-handed, a test taker in South Chungcheong Province used smart glasses, while a test taker in Gyeonggi used a miniature camera and wireless earphones.
An education ministry official said its Thursday tally of 98 was a tentative figure of those caught through the fourth period of the five-period exam.
The ministry, which has warned of actively seeking criminal punishment against AI-assisted cheaters, plans to determine the level of punishment by examining each of the cases.
The government has said it seeks to ban test takers caught cheating with AI from taking the CSAT again for up to 10 years.
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