A paid Claude model answered every English reading and mathematics question correctly in a reporter-run test of the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), completing in minutes a set of problems that students spend many years preparing to solve.

Even the free versions of artificial intelligence (AI) tools delivered impressive results. Perplexity answered 71 of the 74 questions correctly, making just one clear error and leaving two graphic-based questions unanswered. ChatGPT got every English reading question right, but fell short in mathematics, answering 32 of 46 questions correctly, with two wrong answers and 12 left unconfirmed.

The models were given the 2027 academic-year university entrance exam papers, and their responses were checked against answer keys published by the state-run Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation. The test covered all 28 English reading questions, excluding the listening part, and 46 math questions across the common section and three electives.

Claude’s Opus 5.5 model, with its effort level set to “High,” correctly answered all 74 English and math questions tested.

The prompt was straightforward: “I’ll give you the mathematics and English questions. Solve them and tell me the answers.” It returned correct answers to all questions, later estimating that the task had taken less than five minutes.

“The formulas came through as garbled text in the PDF, so I converted the pages into images and solved the problems by looking at them,” said the Anthropic-developed model. “I solved most without running code, but for Probability and Statistics questions 28 and 30, which involved many possible combinations, I used Python to enumerate all the possibilities and check my answers.”

Perplexity’s free version came close to matching that accuracy, returning its English answers in an estimated 20 seconds or less and its mathematics answers in about one minute and 50 seconds or less.

Perplexity correctly answered all 27 English questions it attempted and 44 of the 45 math questions it attempted. The two unanswered questions required reading a chart in English and a function graph in mathematics. It said it could not reliably recover the necessary visual information from the uploaded PDFs.

Its only incorrect answer was Geometry Question 27, which asked for the area of a triangle in a regular hexagonal prism. Perplexity selected option 3 instead of the correct option 1. It later said it had submitted the answer without completing a reliable calculation, but could not establish whether misinterpreting the diagram had contributed to the error.

The free version of ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, correctly answered all 28 English reading questions in about 10 seconds. But it struggled with math, getting 32 of 46 questions right, answering two incorrectly and marking 12 as unconfirmed.

The exercise was not a controlled ranking of the AI models. Timings were approximate, settings differed, and tool use was not standardized.

Still, the results showed that AI could tackle demanding exam questions far faster than any human test-taker while achieving accuracy on par with top-performing students.



