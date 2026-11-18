Higher education leaders from Korea, the United States and Vietnam urged campuses on Wednesday to push artificial intelligence (AI) out of the lab and into the marketplace, calling for hands-on training and incentives that reward real-world impact over academic papers.

The three panelists spoke during a session on AI commercialization at the Innovation & Impact Summit 2026, hosted by Korea University in Seoul and organized by Times Higher Education, the London-based publisher behind the World University Rankings.

Yeom Jae-ho, president of Taejae University and a former president of Korea University, said simply passing knowledge on to students “is not enough in the 21st century.”

Taejae University opened in Seoul in 2023 and teaches its classes online in English. Its students spend semesters abroad in cities including Tokyo and New York, then return to Korea in their fourth year for a final project.

Yeom said he tells professors, “Don’t teach anything at all,” and has them lead discussions instead. An AI platform tracks how long faculty members speak and how students show skills such as critical thinking.

Sanmay Das, professor and associate director of AI for social impact at Virginia Tech’s Sanghani Center for Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics, described a project with the World Bank and the Kenyan judiciary.

Kenya requires many civil cases to go through mediation before they reach a judge. Das’ team built an algorithm called SMaRT, short for “Selecting Mediators that are Right for the Task,” which assigns mediators to cases based on their skill, their licenses and how many cases they already have.

He said the team is preparing a randomized controlled trial of the algorithm in the courts. He added that the trial would have been impossible without the World Bank’s infrastructure.

“It’s because the incentives of academia have not sustained projects like this,” Das said.

He noted that such projects take years, while papers remain the main currency of academic careers. He compared the gap to the “valley of death,” the stretch between discovery and commercialization where many new drugs stall.

Yap Peng Tan, provost of VinUniversity, a private university in Hanoi founded by Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, cited reports suggesting that 95 percent of organizations have yet to see measurable economic benefits from their AI investments.

He noted that the steam engine, electricity and the internet took about 60, 40 and 25 years to deliver meaningful productivity gains, while AI has been in public hands for about four years. The real shortage, he said, is people who combine knowledge of a field with practical AI skills and experience putting AI to work.

Tan said VinUniversity is redesigning its courses around real problems from hospitals, companies and communities. It has also launched a program to train 20,000 AI professionals for Vietnam, which ends with six weeks inside a company solving its problems.

“AI will keep evolving faster than ever and the university must evolve with it,” Tan said.