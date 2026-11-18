Universities must move beyond launching startups and take greater responsibility for helping them survive, grow and deliver lasting benefits to society, global higher education experts said Wednesday.

As artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes research and investment, they said, universities should play a more active role in connecting researchers, businesses, investors and governments to turn academic discoveries into real-world solutions.

The issue took center stage at a panel discussion titled "Powering innovation ecosystems beyond the playbook: What should universities dare to do next?" at the Times Higher Education (THE) Innovation & Impact Summit 2026.

"What matters is how many startups survive, scale and grow, not just how many are created," said Donnie Lygonis, innovation strategist at KTH Innovation, criticizing the tendency to measure universities' entrepreneurial success by the number of startups they launch.

He argued that universities often place too much emphasis on creating new ventures while overlooking the challenges they face afterward.

Lygonis stressed that universities have a responsibility to support students and researchers beyond the initial stages of entrepreneurship, particularly given the risks involved in starting a business.

"I think we have a responsibility for actually looking after what comes out as well and not just putting it out there," he said.

Darren Cooke, chief innovation and entrepreneurship officer at the University of California, Berkeley, echoed that view, stressing that universities should look beyond startup creation to measure the broader societal impact of their research.

"Do we really just want to spin out a bunch of companies? The answer is no," he said, pointing to the need for more meaningful measures of success.

Cooke also highlighted a changing relationship between universities and venture capital firms, with investors increasingly seeking access to promising technologies at earlier stages of research.

"We have way too much venture capital money in the system," he said, challenging the assumption that startups struggle to attract investment simply because funding is scarce.

As competition for promising technologies intensifies, he explained, investors are moving further upstream, funding university research even before discoveries are ready for commercialization.

UC Berkeley has already established four such arrangements, allowing venture capital firms to support fundamental research under agreements covering future investment rights and potential company ownership.

The approach reflects a growing shift toward closer ties between universities and investors, even at the earliest stages of academic research.

For Singapore Management University (SMU), the focus is on bringing together startups, investors, businesses and regulators to help promising innovations reach the market.

The university launched a deep-tech accelerator earlier this year, leveraging its regional network to connect startups with potential investors and commercial partners across Southeast Asia.

One Malaysian startup developing technology to improve plant photosynthesis was introduced to a Philippine business family operating sugarcane plantations, opening opportunities for commercial deployment and investment.

"Very deliberate orchestration of bringing partners together who are complementary but who also share that vision" is key to nurturing promising innovations, said Sun Sun Lim, SMU's vice president of partnerships and engagement.

However, Lim also warned against excessive reliance on government funding, pointing to the risk of "grantrepreneurship," where entrepreneurs focus on securing subsidies rather than building sustainable businesses.

"People are just chasing grants, rather than necessarily commercial success and independence," she said, stressing the need to balance government support with entrepreneurial independence.

Beyond funding and partnerships, panelists also called for changes in how universities evaluate research and reward faculty.

SMU has introduced an Impact 2030 framework that expands faculty performance assessments beyond academic publications to recognize entrepreneurship and broader contributions to society.

UC Berkeley, meanwhile, has adopted a coordination system that allows researchers, investors and other partners to share information, identify challenges and explore opportunities for collaboration.

The challenge, however, goes beyond introducing new programs or attracting more investment. Universities must also ensure that promising ideas receive the support needed to survive beyond the laboratory and reach the market.

Rather than treating startup creation as the final measure of success, universities need to take greater responsibility for helping new ventures survive and grow.