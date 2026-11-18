A Sejong University research team presented the findings of its international collaborative study at the 29th International Conference on Medical Image Computing and Computer Assisted Intervention (MICCAI 2026), held in Strasbourg, France, from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1, the university said.

MICCAI is a leading international conference in the fields of medical image analysis, artificial intelligence (AI) and computer-assisted intervention.

This year, 4,601 papers were submitted, and those accepted through a rigorous peer-review process were presented at the conference.

The Sejong University team was led by Mugahed A. Al-Antari, an assistant professor in the Department of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science.

At the MedAgent Workshop held as part of the conference, the team presented findings from a collaborative study conducted with ITMO University and the Almazov National Medical Research Centre, both based in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The paper, titled “Towards Automated Cardiac MRI Assessment: A Multi-Agent CAD Framework for Functional Analysis and Tissue Characterization,” proposes a multiagent computer-aided diagnosis (CAD) technology in which multiple AI agents work together to analyze cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans.

The research team also proposed an AI-powered analysis system called MRI-CARDAIX, which integrates cardiac MRI scans to assess heart motion and function, late gadolinium enhancement MRI to detect abnormalities in myocardial tissue and a medical evidence retrieval mechanism.

The system brings together multiple AI agents, each responsible for analyzing different images and information, to provide a comprehensive assessment of cardiac conditions.

It is designed to automate the assessment of cardiac function, identify areas of myocardial fibrosis and assist in generating clinical reports. The technology could also streamline cardiac MRI analysis and support clinicians in making diagnoses.

The study appeared in Volume 17,263 of Lecture Notes in Computer Science, an international academic book series published by Springer.

Through its participation in the conference, the Sejong University team gained insights into the latest developments in medical image analysis and AI-based diagnostic technologies while sharing the findings of its collaborative research with international partners.

The team also laid the groundwork for expanding future partnerships through academic exchanges with international researchers.

“Leading international conferences such as MICCAI provide an important platform for sharing the latest research findings and technological developments and expanding international research collaboration,” said Al-Antari.

“They also offer an opportunity to have research findings evaluated by the international community and explore future research directions,” he added.

He said the university could strengthen its research excellence, international profile and global competitiveness by encouraging faculty members and researchers to participate in international academic conferences.