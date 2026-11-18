PM asks for people's understanding over alert messages to be sent during college entrance exam
Summary
Prime Minister Han Seong-sook asked for public understanding Wednesday as the government plans to send disaster alert messages during Thursday’s nationwide College Scholastic Ability Test to detect hidden phones that could be used for AI-assisted cheating. The highest-level alerts reach all mobile phones and sound even when phones are muted. Han said the government, ruling party and presidential office would work to ease concerns among students and parents and ensure fair testing. She also pledged comprehensive technical and institutional measures to prevent cheating in examinations.
Key Facts
- The alerts are intended to detect mobile phones that have not been turned in before the exam.
- Han made the remarks during a meeting with the ruling Democratic Party of Korea and the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae.
- Han said the government would develop technical and institutional measures to block cheating in examinations.
- Han said the measures were intended to protect trust in the principle that people who work hard are rewarded fairly.
Prime Minister Han Seong-sook asked for people's understanding Wednesday in connection with disaster alert messages that the government plans to send as part of efforts to prevent cheating during the nationwide college entrance exam this week.
Alert messages for the highest level of disasters, which are designed to reach all mobile phones and sound a loud alarm even when the phone is muted, will be sent to detect any hidden mobile phones that can be used to cheat with artificial intelligence (AI) during the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) on Thursday.
"We recognize that receiving these messages may cause some inconvenience," Han said during a meeting with the ruling Democratic Party of Korea and the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae. "However, we once again ask for your kind understanding as this is an unavoidable step taken to ensure that our children can take the exam under fair conditions."
She vowed again to make utmost efforts to make sure the exam goes fairly.
"Even though concerns are high over whether measures to prevent cheating will be effective and if they might only end up heightening anxiety among students, the government, the ruling party and the presidential office will put forth our best efforts to alleviate the worries of honest students and their parents," Han said.
She also renewed the commitment to developing comprehensive technical and institutional measures to fundamentally block any form of cheating in examinations to "safeguard the trust and value of our society that those who put in the hard work are rewarded fairly."
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