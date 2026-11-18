Prime Minister Han Seong-sook asked for people's understanding Wednesday in connection with disaster alert messages that the government plans to send as part of efforts to prevent cheating during the nationwide college entrance exam this week.

Alert messages for the highest level of disasters, which are designed to reach all mobile phones and sound a loud alarm even when the phone is muted, will be sent to detect any hidden mobile phones that can be used to cheat with artificial intelligence (AI) during the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) on Thursday.

"We recognize that receiving these messages may cause some inconvenience," Han said during a meeting with the ruling Democratic Party of Korea and the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae. "However, we once again ask for your kind understanding as this is an unavoidable step taken to ensure that our children can take the exam under fair conditions."

She vowed again to make utmost efforts to make sure the exam goes fairly.

"Even though concerns are high over whether measures to prevent cheating will be effective and if they might only end up heightening anxiety among students, the government, the ruling party and the presidential office will put forth our best efforts to alleviate the worries of honest students and their parents," Han said.

She also renewed the commitment to developing comprehensive technical and institutional measures to fundamentally block any form of cheating in examinations to "safeguard the trust and value of our society that those who put in the hard work are rewarded fairly."