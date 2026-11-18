Hankuk University of Foreign Studies (HUFS) celebrated the 60th anniversary of its Department of Thai Studies with a series of events, including an international academic conference and a cultural festival, on Nov. 5–6, the university said.

Founded in 1966, the department used the anniversary as an opportunity to review its achievements in education and research, explore future directions for Thai studies and discuss ways to expand academic and cultural exchanges between Korea and Thailand.

The international conference, titled “Thai Studies Beyond Borders: Transitional Perspectives and Future Directions,” was held on Nov. 5–6 at the library on HUFS’ Seoul campus.

Supported by the Korean Association of Thai Studies, HUFS’ Center for Southeast Asian Studies, the university’s Critical Foreign Language Education Program and the Royal Thai Embassy in Seoul, the conference brought together more than 200 scholars from six countries.

Participants presented about 140 academic papers and research projects covering various fields of Thai studies, including linguistics, literature, the arts, education and the social sciences.

The opening ceremony was attended by HUFS President Kang Kee-hoon, Chawadol Nipathannont, minister of the Royal Thai Embassy in Seoul, and other participants from Thailand.

In his congratulatory remarks, Kang highlighted the department’s achievements in Thai language education and Thai studies.

“The department has a long-standing tradition of excellence in Thai language education and Thai studies and is recognized internationally for its contributions,” he said.

He added that HUFS would build on its expertise in language and regional studies to promote interdisciplinary research in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence and expand exchanges with partner institutions in Thailand and elsewhere.

In her keynote address, professor emeritus Kim Young-ae, a member of the department’s first graduating class, recalled the educational environment when she entered the university in 1966 and traced the department’s development over the decades.

Cultural exchange events also took place. At the Thai Culture and Arts Festival on Nov. 5, HUFS students and exchange students from Thailand’s Kasetsart University performed traditional Thai dances and presented Thai pop music, giving students from the two countries an opportunity to experience each other’s cultures.

An exhibition featuring “Taeujeong,” a traditional Thai-style pavilion symbolizing friendship between Korea and Thailand, was also held at the university library from Nov. 2–6.

About 300 people, including current students and alumni, attended the department’s 60th anniversary celebration and homecoming event at Lotte Hotel World on Nov. 6, looking back on its six-decade history and reconnecting with fellow members of the HUFS community.

Building on the momentum of the anniversary celebrations, the Department of Thai Studies plans to strengthen international cooperation with leading Thai universities and related organizations, the university said.

It also aims to develop talent with interdisciplinary expertise in Thai studies, drawing on its strengths in language and regional studies and continuing to expand academic and cultural exchanges between Korea and Thailand.