Youngsuk “YS” Chi, chairman of Dutch academic publisher Elsevier, urged university leaders Wednesday to meet mounting pressures — from tight budgets to artificial intelligence (AI) — with what he called optimism backed by thoughtful action.

Chi gave the keynote on the second day of the Innovation & Impact Summit 2026, which Times Higher Education (THE) is holding at Korea University in Seoul from Tuesday to Thursday. The London-based publication is known for its annual World University Rankings.

“Many of you are facing tighter budgets. Geopolitical tension is making it harder to work across borders. AI is changing how research is done faster than anyone can write the rules about it,” Chi said.

“None of these pressures is new on its own. What is new is that they are arriving at the same time.”

Chi built his speech around the lithium-ion battery. Its developers, John Goodenough, M. Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino, shared the 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. Goodenough, then 97, made a key breakthrough at the University of Oxford. Chi said the university declined to patent the discovery and captured almost none of its commercial value, while “the whole world gained.”

“Hard isn’t bad. Hard is just hard,” Chi said. “Optimism without thoughtful action is just wishful thinking.”

He laid out five questions for institutions: where to focus, who to work with, whether they can carry ideas forward, how they will know their work is working and how to show its value.

On focus, Chi cited an Elsevier survey of 450 university leaders in 20 countries. Most of them rated every one of 25 institutional goals as a priority. “When everything is a priority, nothing is,” he said.

He noted that the battery came out of an oil company, a university and a chemical company in three countries, and said the depth of a partnership matters more than the number of partners. He added that it took about 20 years to turn the discovery into a product.

Yoshino’s key contribution, Chi said, was safety, which let billions of people trust the battery in their pockets.

“Quality over quantity is not a slogan. It is how public trust is built,” he said.

Turning to AI, Chi said more than two-thirds of academic leaders believe it will be the main driver of new knowledge within two to three years, but only about a third say their institutions have good AI governance.

“AI is only as good as the knowledge it is built on,” he said. “It’s not going to be about the biggest model size. It’s going to be about the trusted model.”

Chi noted that Korean companies helped take the technology to global scale and still supply more than a quarter of the electric vehicle batteries used outside China.

Founded in 1880, Elsevier publishes scientific journals including The Lancet and Cell.