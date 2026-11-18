The government will send another disaster alert at an unspecified time during this week's annual college entrance exam to catch cheaters using their phones and prevent cheating assisted by artificial intelligence (AI), the interior ministry said Wednesday.

As part of anti-cheating measures, the government earlier said it would send an emergency alert, designed to reach most mobile phones and sound a loud alarm even when muted, before the start of the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) on Thursday to detect any unsubmitted devices.

While the first alert will be sent at 8:30 a.m., just before the start of the test, the ministry plans to send another message at an undisclosed time to find any test takers with unsubmitted phones, according to the ministry.

The ministry said the alerts will ring for 10.5 seconds at full volume, urging the public not to be alarmed.

The move comes after President Lee Jae Myung said Tuesday he had instructed authorities to review sending additional alerts, even during testing, to catch cheaters.

Separately, the education ministry notified schools nationwide Wednesday that it will allow test takers to only bring in pencils inside CSAT exam rooms, revising its list of permitted items, according to sources.

Authorities earlier notified test takers that they were allowed to bring black marker pens, correction tape, erasers, pencils and mechanical pencil lead for the exam.

Under the revised rules, stationery items, except for pencils, will be provided at the test sites.

The move appears to reflect concerns of misconduct involving miniature cameras hidden inside personal items brought by test takers.

Korea has recently been rocked by the recent confession of the top scorer on this year's certified tax accountant exam that he had cheated with the help of AI and digital devices.

The incident has deepened worries of such cheating on the upcoming CSAT, widely seen as a major life event in Korea, where the university one goes to can heavily influence career prospects.