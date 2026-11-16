Yeungnam University (YU) is gaining international recognition for transforming Korea’s “ Saemaul Undong,” or New Village Movement, into an academic discipline and a practical platform for global development cooperation, particularly across Africa.

The university said its Saemaul studies program has evolved beyond a traditional training course to become a model of educational diplomacy that shares Korea’s development experience with developing nations and helps cultivate future development leaders.

The growing global interest in YU’s approach was highlighted on July 3 when YU President Choi Oe-chool delivered a special lecture at a meeting of the African Group of Ambassadors (AGA) at the Seoul Club. The event was organized at the invitation of Chafik Rachadi, Morocco’s ambassador to Korea and chair of the AGA.

Ambassadors and diplomats from 20 African countries, including Morocco, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Kenya and Tanzania, attended the event and expressed strong interest in Korea’s development model and YU’s efforts to institutionalize and globalize Saemaul studies.

In his lecture, titled “Key Drivers of Korea’s Development and Ideas for Sharing Them: YU’s Model for Training Saemaul Undong Specialists,” Choi outlined how the Saemaul Undong contributed to Korea’s transformation from one of the world’s poorest countries into a leading economy.

He explained that YU has systematically developed the movement into an academic field known as Saemaul studies and created educational programs that can be adapted and implemented in countries seeking sustainable development solutions.

According to Choi, YU’s international cooperation model differs from conventional aid programs by focusing on capacity building. Rather than providing one-time assistance, the university educates local leaders, offers degree programs and shares curriculum development expertise with overseas institutions to help countries build their own development capabilities.

“It is a great honor to share Korea’s development experience and YU’s achievements in Saemaul studies with diplomats representing African nations,” Choi said. “Saemaul studies is a practical form of educational diplomacy that helps developing countries establish their own engines of growth and nurture future generations.”

He added that YU would continue expanding its global network and strengthening its role in promoting shared prosperity through education and leadership development.

Among the participants was Ethiopian Ambassador to Korea Dessie Dalkie Dukamo, who praised the presentation and the university’s efforts to promote the values of the Saemaul Undong internationally.

“I sincerely thank President Choi for honoring the AGA monthly meeting with such an inspiring and insightful lecture,” Dukamo said. He added that he was deeply impressed by Choi’s commitment to globalizing the spirit of the Saemaul Undong and expressed hope that African countries would benefit from YU’s leadership in community development education.

The university attributes its growing influence in educational diplomacy to the extensive international network it has developed through Saemaul studies over more than a decade.

A key pillar of that effort is the Park Chung Hee School of Policy and Saemaul, established in 2011. The school has provided full scholarships and living stipends to approximately 1,000 students from 81 countries, including officials affiliated with major international organizations such as the World Bank and the United Nations World Food Programme.

The school has become one of Korea’s leading graduate-level centers for training professionals in international development and community leadership.

YU’s educational initiatives have also generated concrete partnerships with African governments. Earlier this year, high-level delegations from Rwanda and Sierra Leone visited the university to discuss expanding cooperation.

The Rwandan delegation explored ways to extend existing Saemaul-based collaboration into additional academic areas, including engineering and agriculture, as part of a long-term human resource development strategy.

Meanwhile, Sierra Leone signed an agreement with YU to establish a Department of Saemaul Economic Development at two public universities, marking a significant step in institutionalizing the Korean development model within the country’s higher education system.

Beyond Africa, YU has forged partnerships with developing countries in Latin America, Central Asia and Southeast Asia, including Nicaragua, Uzbekistan, Cambodia and Vietnam.

The university believes that Saemaul studies, rooted in Korea’s unique transition from aid recipient to aid donor, has emerged as a distinctive educational platform capable of contributing to sustainable development worldwide.

Through education, leadership training and international partnerships, YU aims to continue expanding the global reach of Korea’s development experience and support capacity-building efforts in emerging economies around the world.