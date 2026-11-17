Universities can bring competing businesses, policymakers and scholars to the same table, experts said at the Times Higher Education (THE) Innovation & Impact Summit 2026, arguing that their value lies as much in connecting various areas of expertise as in producing them.

Speaking during Tuesday’s session, titled, “Higher education, industry and government: Achieving effective collaboration,” at Korea University in Seoul, panelists said successful partnerships require more than funding research and waiting for businesses for commercialization.

John Kao, president of National Tsing Hua University, pointed to Taiwan’s semiconductor industry as an example of cooperation built over decades, with universities nurturing students, government supporting industrial transformation and companies building relationships across global supply chains.

In that process, universities play a vital role in developing skilled workers, advancing technology and bringing together expertise from different fields to address industry’s changing needs.

That role was becoming more important as companies faced challenges beyond engineering, including geopolitics, supply chain disruptions, energy use and sustainability.

“It’s not just who can make the smallest chips, but the bigger picture,” Kao said during the discussion, moderated by Korea Times President-Publisher Oh Young-jin.

He cited government support for his university’s campus in the Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung, where efforts to develop skilled workers and technology coincide with ambitions to transform traditional industries and attract higher-value businesses.

For such partnerships to succeed, Kao said, participants needed to recognize their different priorities and find areas where their interests aligned. Governments, for example, seek economic growth, universities need resources and opportunities, and businesses want to remain competitive.

“It’s not just about short wins, but long-term trust,” he said.

Sun Sun Lim, vice president for partnerships and engagement at Singapore Management University, said universities are well placed to build that trust by serving as an “honest, neutral broker” among groups with different interests and perspectives.

She recalled a discussion on mental health chatbots involving psychologists, social workers, technology specialists, policymakers and academics. Their contrasting perspectives helped participants consider both the risks of the technology and the reasons people were already using it.

Such exchanges, she said, allow societal challenges to be examined beyond the interests of any single sector.

Lim called for structures that make expertise more mobile, including faculty placements in industry, practitioners teaching at universities and policymakers sharing their experience in classrooms.

Building trust also requires schools to demonstrate their value and respond more quickly to partners, she added.

Max Lu, vice-chancellor and president of the University of Wollongong, said the difficulty of turning research into products and businesses was not necessarily a reflection of research quality.

Successful innovation ecosystems combine entrepreneurial skills and culture with capital, infrastructure, connections and government policies that reduce risk, he said.

Universities need to become active participants in those ecosystems rather than assume their responsibility ends with a discovery.

“Not just thinking, 'Well, we have this wonderful research, can I just give it to you and you do it,' but actually working together from Day 1,” Lu said.

‘AI pushes universities to rethink their mission’

The panelists also discussed how artificial intelligence (AI) was prompting universities to rethink their purpose, with Kao arguing that their enduring value is in helping people discover and develop their potential.

He said National Tsing Hua University had examined why it exists and concluded that its mission is to help everyone in its community achieve their personal best, whether by pursuing an interest or discovering talents they had yet to recognize.

“So we are really the only institution in the world with a mission to foster talent, to fulfill their fullest potential,” he said. “I think with that in mind, we are not scared by AI.”

Lim said AI’s ability to assemble personalized learning experiences requires universities to examine what makes their education distinctive.

“So reinvention, to me, is the key challenge for universities in this AI-disrupted era,” she said.

Lu said AI makes universities’ role in developing critical thinkers more important, not less. Education needs to emphasize imagination, purpose, human judgment and empathy, while assessment should examine how students learn rather than just what they produced, according to Lu.

“I think today, universities are going to remain ever more relevant in the era of AI, because it is critical for us to really educate the next generation to be critical thinkers at a higher level,” he said.

Dolores Volkert, head of strategic education initiatives at EIT RawMaterials, cautioned that institutional adaptation risks lagging behind technological development.

“What I’m worried about is the pace,” she said, contrasting rapid technological change with “the very slow structures and processes we still see across universities.”