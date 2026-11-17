Connecting scattered campus programs and overhauling top-down incentives turned the University of California (UC), Berkeley, into the world’s leading producer of startup founders, a university official said Tuesday, offering a blueprint for other institutions.

“Turns out it’s not rocket science,” Darren Cooke, the university’s chief innovation and entrepreneurship officer, said in a keynote speech at the Times Higher Education (THE) Innovation & Impact Summit 2026 in Seoul.

UC Berkeley, a public university in California’s San Francisco Bay area, edged out nearby Stanford University four years ago in PitchBook’s annual ranking of universities whose alumni found venture-backed startups and has widened its lead since, Cooke said. PitchBook is a U.S. data firm that tracks venture capital deals.

The first step, he said, is getting people together. About 70 campus organizations sit on a single council that meets monthly. Each must report at least one “win” a month and can ask the others for help.

“This is the magic, actually,” Cooke said, noting that the other nine University of California campuses do not run such a council.

The second step is a mindset change from leadership.

UC Berkeley launched the Bakar Fellows Program in 2012 to give faculty translational research grants aimed at commercialization. Cooke said 84 faculty members have received grants of about $300,000, producing 40 companies, though starting one is not required.

The 10-campus UC system has also told its chancellors that patenting, licensing and startup creation count as a plus in tenure reviews, the evaluations that decide whether professors receive permanent appointments, Cooke said.

Faculty incentives also came up earlier at the summit, where Park Jhung-soo, executive vice president for research and external affairs at Ewha Womans University, said Korean professors are still evaluated mainly by their papers.

Cooke also highlighted Berkeley Changemaker, a program launched in 2020 that brings entrepreneurial thinking into about 50 courses across subjects. More than 13,000 students have taken at least one class. Founding a startup “requires kind of a unique DNA,” he said, but all students benefit from thinking like an entrepreneur.

The focus extends to the top. Rich Lyons, a former dean of Berkeley’s Haas School of Business, became the campus’ first chief innovation and entrepreneurship officer in 2020 and has served as chancellor since July 2024.

Cooke described a student who, after her grandfather’s stroke, developed an idea for cameras that detect warning signs of a recurring stroke. She won the $30,000 grand prize in the campus Big Ideas Contest and joined Berkeley SkyDeck, the university’s startup accelerator, whose main program invests $210,000 in each startup.

The university has also launched the UC Berkeley Chancellor’s Fund, a donor-funded venture fund owned by the university that invests in campus startups.