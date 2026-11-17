Universities must turn research breakthroughs into real-world innovation and economic growth, global higher education leaders urged Tuesday as the Times Higher Education (THE) Innovation & Impact Summit 2026 kicked off in Seoul.

The three-day summit at Korea University brings together more than 300 leaders and experts from over 150 institutions worldwide to explore how universities can drive innovation and economic growth through research and industry collaboration.

Opening the summit, Mei Mei Lim, THE president for the Asia-Pacific region, highlighted Korea’s strong research capabilities, noting that the country invests more than 5 percent of its gross domestic product in research and development, making it one of the world's most research-intensive economies.

However, she stressed that the country's next challenge lies not simply in increasing research investment, but in building stronger connections between academic discoveries, entrepreneurship and industry.

"The next challenge is not simply to invest more in research. It is to strengthen the pathways through which research becomes innovation, innovation becomes enterprise, and enterprise creates value for society," Lim said.

Lim also highlighted Korean universities' growing global recognition for their contributions to sustainability and societal development.

Korea University, the summit's host, rose to 12th worldwide in THE's latest Sustainability Impact Ratings and ranked first globally for the second consecutive year in the category of decent work and economic growth.

Four Korean universities placed among the global top 20, underscoring the country's growing influence beyond traditional academic research, she noted.

"It is no longer enough to produce excellent research or breakthrough technologies," she said. "The challenge is to translate discoveries into solutions, commercialize ideas, create new industries and address society's most pressing challenges."

Jung Soon-young, acting president of Korea University, also called for closer cooperation between universities, businesses and investors to address global challenges, including climate change, public health and artificial intelligence (AI).

"No single institution or country can address these challenges alone," Jung said in his welcoming remarks.

"Universities bring knowledge and research. Industry brings technology and practical experience. And investors provide support needed to help new ideas grow," he added, emphasizing the importance of turning academic discoveries into practical solutions. Meanwhile, Yoo Sang-im, a distinguished professor at Korea University, warned that Korea must overcome persistent barriers to turning scientific discoveries into commercial success.

"One of the greatest obstacles in research commercialization is what we often call the valley of death," Yoo said, referring to the difficult gap between scientific discoveries and successful market applications.

He called for closer cooperation among universities, businesses and investors from the early stages of research.

"In the future, we must create an environment where discoveries from universities and research institutes generate globally competitive startups and new industries," he said.

He also called for new funding models combining government support, private investment and long-term partnerships to help promising technologies reach the market.

Addressing that challenge, Koo Hyuk-chae, vice minister of science and ICT, outlined government efforts to help turn university research into commercial success through new funding mechanisms and stronger support for technology-based startups.

"No matter how outstanding a research achievement may be, successful research and development alone is not enough," he said.

In a video address, Koo said the government has introduced an investment-based research and development funding model to support high-risk technologies with long development periods, particularly in emerging fields such as clean energy, quantum technology and advanced biotechnology.

The government is also helping universities refine promising technologies to meet market demands, secure intellectual property rights and strengthen their technology commercialization capabilities.

"We are working to lower these barriers and help university research lead to real-world impact," Koo said, adding that the government plans to establish new funds providing long-term capital to early-stage deep-tech startups to help them overcome the so-called "valley of death."

The summit, which runs through Thursday, focuses on three key areas: turning research breakthroughs into businesses, attracting investment in emerging technologies and building stronger innovation ecosystems.

Sessions throughout the event will explore developments in AI, semiconductors, biotechnology, climate technology and advanced manufacturing, as well as ways to strengthen technology transfer, university startups and international partnerships.

The event also provides opportunities for university administrators, researchers, entrepreneurs and investors to forge partnerships and explore new partnerships aimed at bringing research discoveries to market.