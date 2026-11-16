Times Higher Education (THE), a U.K.-based global university ranking agency, kicks off its THE Innovation & Impact Summit 2026 for a three-day run at the Seoul campus of Korea University today.

Organized by THE, in partnership with Korea University, the summit will explore how higher education institutions can drive global innovation and measure their contributions to economic and societal development.

Under the theme “Universities, industry and investors: Connecting research with commercialization,” the summit brings together university leaders, startup founders, investors and industry innovators to examine how research can be translated into practical solutions and commercially viable businesses.

Participants will discuss how universities can go beyond discovery to become engines of entrepreneurship and industry collaboration in rapidly evolving technology ecosystems.

THE said the event will focus on scaling innovation and technology transfer in the age of artificial intelligence (AI), while accelerating the journey from laboratory breakthroughs to global impact.

The program features keynote speeches, panel discussions and workshops addressing the future of higher education.

The summit is attracting more than 300 participants from over 140 institutions and organizations, with more than 80 speakers taking part, according to the organizer.

Speakers include Wen-Chang Chen, president of National Taiwan University; Kiyohiro Houkin, president of Hokkaido University; Jeanette Núñez, president of Florida International University; Max Lu, president and vice-chancellor of the University of Wollongong; and Darren Cooke, chief innovation and entrepreneurship officer at the University of California, Berkeley.

Korean speakers include Chun Yoon-jong, president of the Korea Institute for Advancement of Technology; senior officials overseeing research and international affairs at Korea University; the CEO of Korea University Holdings; and the presidents of Jeonbuk National University and Taejae University. The founders of Finda and EndoRobotics will also speak.

The summit is drawing participants from around 40 countries and territories, reflecting its broad international reach.

Korea accounts for the largest share of attendees, with a sizable delegation from Korea University, alongside representatives from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, the Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology , Sungkyunkwan University, Ewha Womans University and Chung-Ang University, among other institutions.

Other sizable delegations are coming from mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, as well as Southeast Asian countries including the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand.

Other attendees come from India, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan. North American, Latin American, European Australian and African attendees will also be there.

Participants represent a diverse range of organizations, including research universities, global companies such as Elsevier, venture capital firms, startups and innovation organizations such as UnternehmerTUM and Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation.

Key themes and discussion topics

The summit program is built around three themes.

The first, “From breakthrough to business: Scaling research into real-world solutions,” examines how universities translate discoveries into startups, technologies and scalable businesses.

Topics include technology transfer, spinouts and innovation districts as mechanisms for turning research into economic and societal value.

The second theme, “Investing in the next frontier: Where research is needed most,” focuses on emerging fields shaping the future of innovation, including AI, semiconductors, biotechnology, climate technology and advanced manufacturing.

Discussions will examine where global investment and research efforts are being directed and where critical gaps remain. Many of these sectors are central to Korea’s own industrial strategy, which gives the theme particular local relevance.

The third theme, “Powering innovation ecosystems: Partnerships, capital and global competition,” explores how universities, industry and investors can work together to build globally competitive innovation ecosystems. It focuses on funding models, strategic partnerships and the global race for talent, capital and technological leadership.

Discussions across the three themes will center on three key areas: bringing research to market, financing research-driven innovation and building global partnerships.

Participants will examine how leading universities translate laboratory discoveries into market-ready technologies and businesses through entrepreneurship and industry partnerships.

Sessions will also explore the roles of venture capital, corporate investment and public funding in supporting research-driven innovation and helping startups and other ventures scale up.

Overall, the summit aims to strengthen ties among academia, industry, investors and government.