Korea is on high alert as cases of cheating using smart glasses and other artificial intelligence (AI)-powered devices unnerve students ahead of this year’s College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) on Thursday.

However, technical hurdles are complicating efforts to prevent such devices from being used during the exam.

The government is considering whether to disable public Wi-Fi services at all test sites during the exam, although questions remain over the effectiveness of such a measure.

Most commercially available smart glasses require a separate internet connection to access AI features. As long as a paired smartphone has access to a mobile network, the glasses can continue to use AI functions without a Wi-Fi connection.

Miniaturized cameras, which became a hot topic after the top scorer on the nation’s tax accountant licensing exam admitted to cheating using one connected to generative AI, can also connect to smartphones via Bluetooth or tethering connections, meaning that disabling Wi-Fi networks at test sites would have little effect.

Despite doubts about its effectiveness, the government only suggested disabling Wi-Fi services because blocking radio signals is permitted under the current law only in very limited circumstances.

Article 29 of Korea’s Radio Waves Act states that “Spectrum resources shall be used in such a manner that does not interfere with, disrupt, or interrupt other persons' use of radio waves,” with exceptions permitted only in limited circumstances, including presidential security, military operations for national security, airport safety and nuclear facility protection.

The Ministry of Education initially said it was discussing ways to completely prevent cheating using wireless communications, but reversed its stance later on Monday, saying it was “not considering blocking radio signals due to legal and technical limitations.”

“Under the current law, blocking radio signals, commonly known as jamming, is not permitted unless it is directly related to national security,” the ministry said. “Even if it were allowed, it could disrupt communications near test sites and interfere with emergency responses.”

Radio jamming was widely used at presidential events under the Park Geun-hye administration, but the Moon Jae-in administration stopped the practice upon the president's order due to concerns about potential disruptions to nearby communications.

The Yoon Suk Yeol administration also employed signal jamming, causing navigation and map applications to malfunction near the former presidential office in Yongsan District. Yoon acknowledged the unintended consequences, including disruptions to financial institutions concentrated in Gwanghwamun, citing them as one reason his administration chose the Defense Ministry compound in Yongsan over the Government Complex Seoul for the presidential office.

With radio signal detectors designed for test sites still under development, authorities have few practical measures available for Thursday's CSAT, while devices that could facilitate cheating remain readily accessible.

On the popular e-commerce platform Coupang, a simple search for “miniature camera” returned devices capable of connecting to the internet, with similar products also available on AliExpress. Online posts explaining how miniature cameras can be used for cheating were also easily found.

The Korea Media and Communications Commission said it would be difficult to impose blanket removals or access restrictions on websites selling such devices.

The commission explained that miniature cameras and earphones also serve legitimate purposes, including surveillance, security and communications, making it difficult to impose a blanket restriction or block websites selling such devices because they could be misused for cheating.