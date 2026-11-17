Technical hurdles complicate efforts to curb AI cheating
Summary
The government is considering disabling public Wi-Fi at College Scholastic Ability Test sites on Thursday, but technical and legal limits complicate efforts to stop AI-assisted cheating. Smart glasses and miniature cameras can use mobile networks, Bluetooth or tethering, so turning off Wi-Fi may not prevent their use. The Ministry of Education said it was not considering radio jamming, which is restricted by law and could disrupt nearby communications and emergency responses. Authorities have few practical detection measures ready for the exam.
Key Facts
- Article 29 of Korea’s Radio Waves Act generally bars interference with other people’s use of radio waves, with limited exceptions including presidential security, military operations for national security, airport safety and nuclear facility protection.
- The Ministry of Education first said it was discussing ways to prevent cheating through wireless communications, then said Monday it was not considering blocking radio signals because of legal and technical limitations.
- Radio jamming was used at presidential events under the Park Geun-hye administration, stopped under the Moon Jae-in administration over concerns about nearby communications, and was also used by the Yoon Suk Yeol administration near the former presidential office in Yongsan District.
- The Korea Media and Communications Commission said blanket removals or access restrictions on websites selling miniature cameras would be difficult because the devices and earphones also have legitimate uses.
- Radio signal detectors designed for test sites were still under development, while miniature cameras capable of connecting to the internet were available on Coupang and AliExpress.
Korea is on high alert as cases of cheating using smart glasses and other artificial intelligence (AI)-powered devices unnerve students ahead of this year’s College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) on Thursday.
However, technical hurdles are complicating efforts to prevent such devices from being used during the exam.
The government is considering whether to disable public Wi-Fi services at all test sites during the exam, although questions remain over the effectiveness of such a measure.
Most commercially available smart glasses require a separate internet connection to access AI features. As long as a paired smartphone has access to a mobile network, the glasses can continue to use AI functions without a Wi-Fi connection.
Miniaturized cameras, which became a hot topic after the top scorer on the nation’s tax accountant licensing exam admitted to cheating using one connected to generative AI, can also connect to smartphones via Bluetooth or tethering connections, meaning that disabling Wi-Fi networks at test sites would have little effect.
Despite doubts about its effectiveness, the government only suggested disabling Wi-Fi services because blocking radio signals is permitted under the current law only in very limited circumstances.
Article 29 of Korea’s Radio Waves Act states that “Spectrum resources shall be used in such a manner that does not interfere with, disrupt, or interrupt other persons' use of radio waves,” with exceptions permitted only in limited circumstances, including presidential security, military operations for national security, airport safety and nuclear facility protection.
The Ministry of Education initially said it was discussing ways to completely prevent cheating using wireless communications, but reversed its stance later on Monday, saying it was “not considering blocking radio signals due to legal and technical limitations.”
“Under the current law, blocking radio signals, commonly known as jamming, is not permitted unless it is directly related to national security,” the ministry said. “Even if it were allowed, it could disrupt communications near test sites and interfere with emergency responses.”
Radio jamming was widely used at presidential events under the Park Geun-hye administration, but the Moon Jae-in administration stopped the practice upon the president's order due to concerns about potential disruptions to nearby communications.
The Yoon Suk Yeol administration also employed signal jamming, causing navigation and map applications to malfunction near the former presidential office in Yongsan District. Yoon acknowledged the unintended consequences, including disruptions to financial institutions concentrated in Gwanghwamun, citing them as one reason his administration chose the Defense Ministry compound in Yongsan over the Government Complex Seoul for the presidential office.
With radio signal detectors designed for test sites still under development, authorities have few practical measures available for Thursday's CSAT, while devices that could facilitate cheating remain readily accessible.
On the popular e-commerce platform Coupang, a simple search for “miniature camera” returned devices capable of connecting to the internet, with similar products also available on AliExpress. Online posts explaining how miniature cameras can be used for cheating were also easily found.
The Korea Media and Communications Commission said it would be difficult to impose blanket removals or access restrictions on websites selling such devices.
The commission explained that miniature cameras and earphones also serve legitimate purposes, including surveillance, security and communications, making it difficult to impose a blanket restriction or block websites selling such devices because they could be misused for cheating.
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