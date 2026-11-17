Sungkyunkwan University held the final presentation session of a global living lab project at its Seoul campus on Nov. 5, showcasing student-led efforts to address urban transportation challenges using artificial intelligence (AI) and geospatial technologies.

Organized by the university’s ANCHOR Project Group in collaboration with Jeonbuk National University, the second Global Livinglab: AI×Traffic System aimed to help students tackle real-world urban problems through interdisciplinary research and practical problem-solving.

The initiative also sought to nurture industry-ready talent in the future mobility sector by combining universities’ educational and research capabilities with the expertise of public institutions and industry partners.

A total of 24 students from the two universities participated in the final round, forming eight teams. Their proposals covered a range of topics, including urban traffic data analysis, AI-based traffic prediction and optimization and the use of geospatial information to improve transportation environments.

The teams first presented their research proposals in an online preliminary round on Oct. 12. Following a special lecture by industry experts on Oct. 15, they refined their ideas for the final presentation.

The project also involved domestic and international partners, including the Seoul AI Foundation, the Korea Land and Geospatial Informatix Corporation and India's Bajaj Motors.

Drawing on their expertise in AI, geospatial information and mobility, the partners provided practical insights and supported students throughout the problem-solving process.

At the final session, a panel of experts evaluated the teams’ proposals based on creativity, technical feasibility, practicality and expected impact.

The top prize went to Crosswalk Friends, a Sungkyunkwan University team that analyzed potential pedestrian crossing demand using data and proposed improvements to pedestrian crossing facilities.

Living Day from Jeonbuk National University received the excellence award for proposing an AI-powered, real-time reversible lane system.

Two teams shared third place. Sherlock Holes from Jeonbuk National University proposed Holes ON, a smart platform, while ROOT from Sungkyunkwan University presented Metro:ME, an AI-powered traffic service that learns from urban mobility patterns.

The award-winning teams will have an opportunity to participate in an overseas field study program in Bangkok in December.

The program will allow students to explore Thailand's transportation systems, urban environments and mobility industry, comparing them with those in Korea and identifying potential improvements.

The experience is expected to broaden students’ understanding of global urban mobility challenges and help them develop solutions from an international perspective.

“The Global Livinglab gave students a valuable opportunity to analyze real-world transportation issues using AI and geospatial technologies while collaborating with experts from government, industry and academia,” said Kim Jang-hyun, director of the Seoul ANCHOR Global Innovation Center at Sungkyunkwan University.

He added that the university will continue to promote interdisciplinary talent development and hands-on, problem-solving-oriented education through inter-university cooperation and domestic and international industry-academia-research networks.