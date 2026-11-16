Sungkyunkwan University has emerged as a globally recognized research-intensive institution, combining its six-century tradition of educating the nation’s leaders with cutting-edge innovation.

The 628-year-old university traces its roots to Sungkyunkwan, the highest state educational institution of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), which opended Hanyang, now Seoul, in 1398.

Today, that rich academic heritage extends into advanced technology and industry-academia collaboration, the university said.

Building on a three-decade partnership with Samsung Group, the university has strengthened ties between academia and industry through specialized educational programs and industry-linked departments, training professionals for emerging industries.

“For more than six centuries, Sungkyunkwan has educated the leaders each era needed. Together with industry and partners worldwide, we will pursue research that helps address the challenges facing humanity,” said Yoo Ji-beom, the university’s president.

Sungkyunkwan University ranked 68th in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2027, climbing 19 places from the previous year and marking its fourth consecutive year of improvement. It ranked third in Korea and first among the country’s private universities.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Samsung Group joining the university’s foundation in 1996.

In partnership with Samsung Electronics, the university operates hiring-linked contract departments in semiconductor systems engineering, established in 2006, and intelligent software. It also launched a battery engineering department this year in collaboration with Samsung SDI.

Through these partnerships, the university has played a key role in training professionals in semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI) and battery technologies.

Samsung Medical Center and other Samsung-affiliated hospitals also serve as teaching hospitals for the university’s School of Medicine.

Over the past year, however, its industry partnerships have expanded well beyond Samsung.

The university was selected for the government’s National Research Lab 2.0 program. Under the initiative, its Sungkyun Intelligent Energy Solution National Research Laboratory will receive up to 95 billion won ($71.21 million) over 10 years to develop AI-driven energy solutions for industries with highly variable power demands, including AI data centers.

In April, the university also launched the AI-PMIC & Sensor Center in partnership with DB Group.

The university is also working to commercialize its research through startup ventures. It was named a lead university for the third phase of TeX-Corp, a government initiative designed to turn university research into startups, and will receive 7.5 billion won in funding through 2030.

Between 2018 and 2025, it produced more lab-based startup teams under the program than any other university in Korea.

Internationally, quantum technology has emerged as another key area of collaboration.

On Nov. 4, Sungkyunkwan University signed an agreement with the U.K.-based National Physical Laboratory to conduct joint research in quantum science and technology.

Under the agreement, the university will provide quantum devices developed in-house for use in international research projects. The two institutions will also establish a joint steering committee to identify new research opportunities.

In February, the university signed a memorandum of understanding with Israel-based quantum software company Classiq, further expanding its international research partnerships in quantum technology.

These efforts are reflected in the latest THE rankings, in which the university scored 99.8 out of 100 in the industry category.

Following its selection for the government’s AI-Centered University program this year, the university plans to accelerate the integration of AI into education and expand strategic research partnerships with overseas universities, aiming to break into the world’s top 50.

From the Confucian scholars who studied at Sungkyunkwan in 1398 to today’s semiconductor and quantum researchers, the university continues to build on its centuries-old tradition while evolving alongside industry and the global research community.