A high school student on Tuesday filed a constitutional complaint against the government's decision to proceed with the nationwide college entrance exam as scheduled, amid ongoing fears over cheating using artificial intelligence (AI).

The move comes as Korea has been rocked by the recent confession by the top scorer of this year's certified tax accountant exam that he cheated with the help of AI and digital devices.

The incident deepened worries that such a method could be used in Thursday's College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), prompting the government to announce a series of measures to prevent the exam from being undermined by AI-assisted cheating.

Among the anti-cheating measures announced were physical checking of all glasses worn by test takers, covering buttons on their clothes with stickers and a blockage of Wi-Fi networks inside and near the test sites.

"Conducting the exam as scheduled without having sufficiently established an effective system to prevent sophisticated forms of cheating infringes upon the test takers' rights to fair competition and their fundamental rights," said the 18-year-old petitioner, Ahn Min-jun, a self-identified high school senior.

Ahn asked the Constitutional Court to revoke the Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation's designation of Nov. 19 as the date of the CSAT and the Education Ministry's decision to proceed with the exam as scheduled.

The student also filed for an injunction to temporarily suspend the validity of the exam date designation pending the court's final ruling on the complaint.

Education authorities have reaffirmed their stance not to reschedule the test, despite growing calls for its postponement.

The decision against the exam's postponement is said to have been due to various risks, including potential test leaks given that exam papers are now being distributed to test sites.