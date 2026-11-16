Sookmyung Women’s University is redefining its role in higher education by integrating humanistic values into advanced engineering, life sciences and artificial intelligence (AI) to promote interdisciplinary research.

Founded in 1906 by the Korean imperial court, the university has played a leading role in women's education, helping elevate women’s status in society and nurture future generations of female leaders.

Marking its 120th anniversary this year, the university aims to cultivate a new generation of talent capable of challenging conventional thinking and forging new paths under its “Sookmyung Outthinkers” vision.

“Sookmyung has pioneered innovative approaches to education, building on its 120-year tradition of women’s education and helping students realize their potential on a broader stage,” said Moon Si-yeun, president of the university.

“We will continue to provide strong support for talented women to pursue bold challenges and achieve their full potential,” she added.

Since establishing its College of Engineering in 2016, Sookmyung University has steadily strengthened its capacity to cultivate female talent in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), particularly in response to the rapid development of AI.

It has introduced new academic programs in emerging fields such as AI and data science and promoted interdisciplinary and international research collaborations.

The university has also expanded industry-academia partnerships with global companies such as Microsoft and Google.

These efforts are helping create an educational environment in which students develop technological literacy across disciplines while gaining a deeper understanding of industrial and technological trends.

In particular, the university is stepping up efforts to turn researchers’ ideas into marketable technologies and foster startups, helping translate research outcomes into tangible industrial and economic value.

Sookmyung Women’s University Technology Holding Company was among the technology holding companies affiliated with 11 universities nationwide that generated at least 100 million won ($74,680) in revenue from equity sales and dividends in 2025. Sookmyung was the only women’s university represented on the list.

The company generated approximately 650 million won in investment returns in 2026, marking further improvement in its performance, according to the university.

Sookmyung said it plans to continue identifying and nurturing promising technology startups based on outstanding research.

It also aims to establish a sustainable cycle of technology commercialization encompassing investment, business growth, investment recovery and reinvestment.

Sookmyung’s research achievements are also gaining international recognition. Ten faculty members were named to the World’s Top 2% Scientists 2026 list released by Stanford University and global academic publisher Elsevier.

The researchers represent a diverse range of fields, including mechanical engineering, pharmacy, AI and software. Notably, three early-career researchers were also selected, highlighting the university’s growing pool of next-generation research talent.

The results highlight the university’s growing research capabilities and rising international profile.

Sookmyung Women’s University hosted the 17th University Ranking Forum of Korea on Sept. 17 to discuss the latest trends in global university rankings and explore ways to enhance the international competitiveness of Korean universities.

The event brought together more than 130 participants, including representatives of leading global university ranking organizations such as Times Higher Education (THE), QS and ShanghaiRanking.

Participants also included university presidents, senior administrators and officials responsible for university rankings at major Korean universities.

Held under the theme “Better Universities, Better Futures,” the forum examined recent changes in global university assessments and key evaluation indicators shaping the future of higher education.

Participants also discussed ways to translate these insights into practical improvements in university innovation and competitiveness, as well as strategies to enhance global recognition of Korean universities’ research and educational achievements.