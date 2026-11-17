Sejong University ranked No. 1 in Korea for the share of its papers among the world’s top 10 percent most-cited publications in the 2026 CWTS Leiden Ranking Open Edition.

The university said it has topped the domestic rankings for four consecutive years since the revised edition was introduced in 2023, underscoring its research strength.

Under the fractional counting method, which allocates credit among co-authors according to their respective contributions, 14.4 percent of the university’s publications ranked among the world’s top 10 percent most-cited papers, placing Sejong 157th globally and 81st in Asia.

The indicator, compiled by the Centre for Science and Technology Studies (CWTS) at Leiden University in the Netherlands, measures the proportion of a university’s publications that rank among the top 10 percent most-cited papers in their respective fields and publication years.

Sejong University also ranked No. 1 in Korea under the full counting method, which gives each participating university full credit for jointly authored publications.

Under this method, 17.5 percent of the university’s publications ranked among the world’s top 10 percent most-cited papers, placing it 132nd globally and 38th in Asia.

Notably, the university ranked No. 1 in Korea under both fractional and full counting methods across all four citation-impact indicators in the revised edition, which cover publications in the top 1 percent, 5 percent, 10 percent and 50 percent of the most-cited papers.

The university also performed strongly across individual academic fields.

Under the fractional counting method in the revised edition, Sejong ranked No. 1 in Korea and 99th globally for the share of its publications ranking among the world’s top 1 percent most-cited papers in biomedical and health sciences.

In physical sciences and engineering, it placed first in Korea and 201st globally for the share of papers among the top 10 percent most-cited publications.

Under the full counting method, Sejong University ranked No. 1 in Korea and 55th globally in mathematics and computer science, with 20.9 percent of its publications falling within the world’s top 10 percent most-cited papers.

The university also retained its top position in Korea for international collaboration for the seventh consecutive year.

According to the revised edition, 5,315 of its 8,366 publications involved international collaboration, accounting for 63.5 percent of its total research output, an increase of 0.4 percentage points from the previous year.

By academic field, the university ranked first in Korea for the proportion of internationally co-authored papers in biomedical and health sciences and in social sciences and humanities.

“These achievements are the result of the sustained efforts of our researchers to produce high-quality research and the academic partnerships we have built through international collaboration,” said Eom Jong-hwa, president of Sejong University.

“We will continue to support our researchers in pursuing ambitious research and expand partnerships with leading universities and research institutions worldwide to produce research that advances academic disciplines and contributes to society.”