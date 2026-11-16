Korea University is strengthening its position on the global stage, climbing international rankings while expanding research partnerships and turning academic discoveries into commercial opportunities.

The university's rise in global rankings over the past four years reflects its efforts to strengthen its research capabilities, attract international talent and expand partnerships with leading institutions worldwide.

Korea University climbed 28 places to 128th in the latest Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, marking its highest position to date. It also rose from 71st to 12th worldwide in THE's Sustainability Impact Rankings, while retaining the top spot globally for the second consecutive year in the category of "decent work and economic growth," which measures universities' contributions to sustainable economic development.

The university also continued its upward trajectory in the QS World University Rankings, climbing to 52nd globally from 79th in 2023 and achieving its highest position yet for the third consecutive year.

In Korea, the university ranked first in The Korea Times University Rankings for the second consecutive year, highlighting its continued efforts to expand international education and research collaboration.

The university attributes these results to sustained investment in research, stronger international partnerships and a more systematic approach to measuring institutional performance.

Over the past four years, Korea University hired 495 faculty members, bringing its full-time faculty to 1,935. Its annual research output grew from 6,631 to 7,710 papers, while its field-weighted citation impact, a measure of research influence, increased from 1.33 to 1.43.

The university has also stepped up efforts to expand its international research network, strengthening ties with leading institutions such as Yale University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Cambridge.

Since 2023, it has held seven joint research forums covering fields including climate technology, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered health care, neuroscience and vaccine development. It also signed new partnership agreements with 407 overseas universities over the past two years.

The expansion has coincided with an increase in internationally co-authored research papers, which accounted for 38.7 percent of the university's publications in 2024, up from 30.4 percent in 2023.

The university has also established joint research funding programs with Yale, University College London, Peking University and the University of New South Wales to support early-career researchers and promote international collaboration.

Beyond international research partnerships, Korea University has stepped up efforts to commercialize academic discoveries and support technology start-ups.

Its technology holding company generated 3.27 billion won ($2.44 million) from equity sales in 2025, the highest among 90 university technology holding companies nationwide, according to university disclosure data.

The company has invested a total of 52.5 billion won across 236 deals and manages a portfolio of about 180 companies, highlighting the university's shift toward nurturing start-ups and generating returns from research-based ventures rather than relying solely on technology licensing.

Korea University has also launched a corporate-funded faculty recruitment program in advanced fields such as AI, hydrogen energy and quantum technology. It has secured 64 billion won of its 120 billion won target to recruit 120 faculty members.

The university also plans to establish KU Innovation Valley, a research and start-up hub integrating biotechnology, AI and big data. By bringing corporate research facilities onto campus, the project aims to connect academic research with commercialization, entrepreneurship and investment.

Still, the university faces challenges in competing with the world's top institutions, particularly in attracting international faculty and strengthening its research impact.

Korea University aims to increase the proportion of foreign faculty to 20 percent through expanded recruitment and improved support for international academics. It also plans to improve its faculty-to-student ratio and focus more on research quality and citation impact.

Building on its recent gains, the university has set its sights on reaching the world's top 30 in the QS rankings by 2030 and becoming one of the top 20 institutions globally in research competitiveness by 2040.

Achieving those goals will require turning improvements in rankings, research output and international partnerships into lasting academic influence and innovation.