Prime Minister Han Seong-sook announced a series of measures Tuesday to shield this week's nationwide college entrance exam from cheating using artificial intelligence, including banning all smart devices from test rooms, deploying thousands of additional personnel and covering all buttons of test takers' clothing with stickers.

In a special address to the nation, Han also vowed to deal sternly with any cheaters, including banning them from the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) for 10 years, punishing them criminally and canceling college admissions in case their cheating is uncovered after admission.

"Under the firm principle that the honest efforts of students must not be undermined by cheating, the government will concentrate all capabilities on this issue from proactive prevention and test site supervision to post-exam investigations and punishment," Han said.

Korea has been rocked by the recent confession by the top scorer of this year's certified tax accountant exam that he cheated with the help of artificial intelligence and that he also used the same method to cheat on a certified public accountant exam.

The revelations sparked concerns that AI-assisted cheating could be more widespread than previously thought and could have gone undetected in other exams. It also deepened worries that such a method could be used on Thursday's CSAT, one of the most important exams in one's life in Korea.

Some have even called for postponing the exam until after appropriate countermeasures are in place.

Han announced a series of points that test takers must abide by, including advising students not to bring to the test sites any electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smart glasses, smartwatches, smart rings, ultracompact cameras, writing instruments with built-in cameras, wireless earphones or electronic watches.

In case they are unavoidably brought to the sites, they must be turned off and submitted to the proctor before the start of the first session. Should anyone be found in possession of such devices, it will be treated as an act of cheating, regardless of whether or not it was actually used, she said.

An emergency alert message, which is designed to reach all mobile phones and sound a loud alarm even when the phone is muted, will be sent before the start of the exam to detect any unsubmitted mobile phones, while proctors will be stationed in hallways, where students' bags are kept, to catch any signs of phones remaining in the bags.

Before the first session begins, all glasses should be put on their desks to be checked if they are AI glasses, Han said, while all buttons of students' clothing will be covered with stickers, a measure aimed at covering any hidden miniature cameras.

Wi-Fi networks inside exam venues, as well as public Wi-Fi networks near schools, will be blocked during the exams, the government said.

It will also work with global big tech firms in any follow-up investigations in cases where AI is suspected to have been used to determine correct answers by capturing images of test papers, while bracing for the possibility of communications with the outside through Wi-Fi networks, she said.

Some 8,400 personnel, in addition to about 75,000 proctors, will be deployed to all 1,312 test sites across the nation, with some 1,800 specialized in smart devices and 6,600 hallway proctors to ensure a rapid on-site response.

Those caught cheating will be banned from the CSAT for 10 years while facing criminal punishment as well.

"On cases of serious misconduct, such as the use of smart devices, we will go beyond merely invalidating the exam or restricting future eligibility. We will also hold the individuals strictly accountable under criminal law, including by filing formal complaints or requesting investigations on charges of obstruction of official duties through deceptive means," she said.

Suspicions of cheating will be investigated even after the test ends so that those who gained admission through cheating will have their admission revoked and those currently enrolled at universities will be kicked out of the institutions, Han stressed.

"The fairness of the CSAT is a precious value that our society has long upheld together. The belief that students' efforts will be fairly and justly evaluated must never be shaken, under any circumstances," Han said. "The government will conduct a thorough review of the entire process from the preparation and administration of the exam to its subsequent management."