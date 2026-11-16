Despite their world-class research capabilities and strong industry ties, Korean universities continue to lag behind global leaders in international collaboration, a key barrier to breaking into the world's top university rankings.

John Gill, CEO of Times Higher Education (THE), highlighted Korea's close ties between academia and industry as a major competitive advantage, pointing to the country's strong performance in the organization's global university rankings.

"Korean universities' strong, strategic connection to industry is a great strength, and this shines through in our data," Gill said in a written interview with The Korea Times.

He pointed to the latest THE World University Rankings, in which five Korean universities, including Korea University, achieved the highest possible score for industry impact, one of the ranking system's five core performance pillars.

The indicator measures universities' ability to attract research funding from industry and generate intellectual property, including research cited in patents.

Yet Gill identified internationalization as a persistent weakness holding Korean universities back from greater global recognition.

"International outlook remains a challenge in Korea — indeed, it is a persistent area of underperformance," he said, noting that international research collaboration remains well below the global average.

He argued that expanding cross-border research partnerships could improve not only universities' international outlook scores but also their research influence and global reputation, describing it as a relatively achievable step that could significantly strengthen their global competitiveness.

Gill's assessment comes as universities worldwide face mounting pressure to prove their economic and societal value amid growing scrutiny of public spending.

"In some nations, this has become an existential challenge, as politicians seek to cut university funding and question their contribution to society," he said, stressing the growing need for universities to demonstrate tangible returns on public investment.

He highlighted the commercialization of academic research as a key way for universities to demonstrate their economic and societal value.

He described Korea as a global leader in linking higher education to economic growth, citing its strong research capabilities and high university enrollment rate.

These strengths also contributed to the decision to bring this year's Innovation & Impact Summit to Seoul, where discussions will focus on building stronger partnerships among universities, businesses and investors.

The growing focus on real-world impact is also changing how universities are assessed worldwide.

Gill said THE's World University Rankings evaluate universities across five key areas, including teaching, research, industry engagement and international outlook. Its separate Sustainability Impact Ratings measure how universities contribute to society beyond their academic performance.

Based on the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals, the ratings assess universities' efforts in areas such as economic growth, innovation, climate action, clean energy and peace.

More than 1,600 institutions participate in the initiative, reflecting growing interest in measuring universities' broader contributions to society.

Gill also warned against making rankings the ultimate goal of university development.

"Rankings should never be an end in themselves," he said. "Good, well constructed rankings should be a simple mirror reflecting excellence."

Instead, he said, universities should use rankings to assess their performance, identify areas for improvement and guide their long-term development.

He also urged ranking organizations to be transparent about their methodologies and avoid creating incentives that could push universities toward the wrong priorities.

Turning to the future of university-industry collaboration, Gill highlighted trust as essential to building successful innovation ecosystems.

He stressed that universities must continue to pursue basic research driven by scientific curiosity, rather than focusing solely on projects with immediate commercial potential.

Such research can involve significant risks and take years to deliver tangible benefits, requiring long-term commitment from governments and private investors.

Gill said universities should have the freedom to pursue fundamental research without pressure to deliver immediate commercial results, while working with industry partners to turn promising discoveries into practical applications.

He expressed hope that the Seoul summit would help university leaders share experiences and forge partnerships to advance research and innovation.

"We believe that when it comes to industry collaboration and innovation, Korean universities will continue to be exemplars of best practice that we can all learn from," he said.