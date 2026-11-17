Teachers are spending increasing amounts of time grading assignments and handling administrative work, leaving less time for students, but a Korean education technology startup believes artificial intelligence (AI) can help change that equation.

Hyperlearning, an AI-powered education technology company specializing in assessment, is developing tools that automate grading, generate examination questions and provide personalized feedback, with ambitions to expand from Korea into Southeast Asia and the United States.

Its co-founder and CEO Lim Chae-won believes AI should do more than make existing assessment methods faster. He argues that technology should fundamentally change how educators evaluate students and understand their abilities.

“In the age of AI, the way we assess students and the very paradigm of educational assessment should be changed,” Lim said in an interview with The Korea Times.

Below are edited excerpts from the interview.

Q. What inspired you to establish Hyperlearning, and what does the company do?

A. My experience as a private school teacher helped me understand how much time educators spend on administrative responsibilities and assessment. Teachers need to evaluate students through various methods, including written assignments, oral examinations and portfolio-based assessments. However, when they are responsible for multiple classes, providing detailed feedback and managing grading workloads becomes extremely difficult.

Hyperlearning was established to address these challenges through AI-powered educational assessment. Our main products include Hyper-Rater, which automatically evaluates written responses and provides personalized feedback; HyperQ, which generates questions for high-stakes examinations such as Korea’s College Scholastic Ability Test; and Dabanji, an online platform for automated grading and test administration.

We also developed Korean Essay Test (KET), an online certification examination that evaluates the Korean writing proficiency of nonnative speakers.

Q. Where are your solutions currently being used?

A. In Korea, Hyper-Rater has been used for three years in freshman writing diagnostic assessments at Konkuk University’s Glocal Campus, evaluating approximately 6,000 students.

By automating grading and feedback, the solution has helped reduce the time required for assessment while providing consistent evaluations and allowing the university to monitor students’ progress.

We have also conducted a proof-of-concept project with private educational institutions in Daechi-dong to introduce our essay assessment technology.

Internationally, we introduced KET in Hanoi, Vietnam, in late 2025. The initiative allowed local Korean-language learners to assess their writing abilities and receive personalized results and feedback.

We are now preparing to expand into other Southeast Asian markets, including Indonesia, where demand for Korean-language education is growing.

Q. What distinguishes Hyperlearning’s technology from other AI solutions?

A. Educational assessment requires specialized expertise beyond general-purpose AI. Generating high-quality examination questions and evaluating student responses fairly and consistently requires a deep understanding of education and assessment methodologies.

Our technology is supported by 11 academic papers and four patents. It provides consistent grading, personalized feedback and assessment analytics at scale.

Our leadership team is another competitive advantage. I have experience working with major Korean education companies, including Etoos and Hiconsy, and our team combines technical capabilities with practical knowledge of educational environments.

Q. What were your major international milestones in 2026?

A. During the first half of 2026, we expanded partnerships related to Korean-language assessment in Southeast Asia, including with the National University of Singapore.

We also established a branch in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, to jointly operate an education center.

In the second half, we participated in the Global Market Expansion Program, supported by the Korea Institute of Startup and Entrepreneurship Development, to prepare for entry into the U.S. market.

We introduced our business to investors in Silicon Valley and participated in EdTech Week 2026 in New York. These experiences helped us identify growing interest in educational assessment technology and opportunities in a market with relatively few specialized providers.

We also established a strategic partnership with the BEAR Institute at the University of California, Berkeley’s Graduate School of Education to explore U.S. market localization and collaboration in subject-specific, oral and SAT assessment.

Q. What have you learned about the U.S. education market?

A. In meetings with university provosts, I found that they were generally open to adopting AI, but wanted clear evidence that solutions were reliable and appropriate for educational use before implementing them institution-wide.

This reflects the growing importance of responsible AI. Educational assessment systems must be developed and validated through rigorous frameworks to establish trust and reliability.

Another important trend is the changing nature of assessment. As students increasingly use AI to complete assignments, educators are placing greater emphasis on problem-solving, critical thinking and creativity rather than simply evaluating final answers.

Interest in oral assessment is also growing because universities want more accurate ways to understand students’ actual abilities beyond traditional written examinations.

Q. What is Hyperlearning’s long-term vision?

A. We believe assessment can drive educational transformation in the age of AI. Our goal is to build comprehensive assessment infrastructure covering the entire process, from question generation and grading to learning analytics.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.