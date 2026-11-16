Korea University aims to become a global innovation hub by turning academic research into commercial opportunities and societal benefits through stronger industry partnerships and international collaboration.

The university is looking to advance that vision through the Times Higher Education (THE) Innovation & Impact Summit 2026, bringing together global leaders in academia, industry and investment to explore ways to turn research breakthroughs into real-world impact.

"Universities can no longer remain in ivory towers focused solely on producing knowledge. They must become engines of innovation that address societal challenges and make a tangible difference in people's lives," Jung Soon-young, acting president of Korea University, said in a written interview with The Korea Times.

"The future competitiveness of universities will depend not only on research excellence but also on their ability to translate research into meaningful societal impact."

Jung said Seoul's concentration of advanced technology industries, research institutions and startups provides an ideal environment for collaboration, while Korea's rapid development in higher education offers valuable lessons for building innovation ecosystems worldwide.

He emphasized that closer ties between universities, businesses and investors could help turn academic discoveries into new industries and jobs while addressing societal challenges.

Reinvesting revenues from technology transfers and commercialization into research and education would also create a sustainable cycle that strengthens universities' long-term competitiveness, he added.

Despite these ambitions, Jung acknowledged that turning academic discoveries into commercial success remains a major challenge for Korean universities.

"The biggest obstacle facing Korean universities in commercializing research or launching successful startups is not a lack of technological capabilities," he said.

Instead, he pointed to the so-called "valley of death" — the gap between promising research breakthroughs and successful commercialization — as a key barrier that universities must overcome.

To bridge this gap, Jung emphasized the need to involve industry experts and investors from the early stages of research while preserving the independence of basic research.

Korea University has established a comprehensive entrepreneurship support platform connecting market validation, startup development, investment and global expansion.

One key initiative is the Mini-TLO (Technology Licensing Office) program, which embeds commercialization specialists in research labs to identify promising technologies, connect researchers with potential industry partners and support technology marketing.

The university is also building an integrated commercialization system covering research planning, intellectual property development, technology transfers, entrepreneurship and investment returns.

Rather than simply increasing patent numbers, it is prioritizing technologies with strong innovation and market potential, particularly in artificial intelligence, biotechnology, medicine and semiconductors.

It also seeks to generate revenue through technology licensing and equity stakes in research-based startups to strengthen its financial sustainability.

Jung called for a shift from short-term research projects and one-off technology transfers toward long-term industry partnerships.

"Universities and businesses must work more closely from the earliest stages of research, combining academic expertise with industry experience to create a seamless path from joint research to commercialization," he said.

International collaboration is another key priority, with Jung emphasizing that universities' global competitiveness should be measured by the research outcomes and societal benefits of international partnerships rather than the number of agreements signed with overseas institutions.

To strengthen such ties, Korea University has established joint research funds with overseas partner universities to support early-stage projects and foster long-term collaboration.

It plans to expand these partnerships to businesses and investors worldwide, strengthening its role as a global hub for research and technological innovation.

These efforts are part of Korea University's long-term development strategy, Transform KU," aimed at advancing innovation across education, research and industry collaboration, with a goal of breaking into the world's top 30 universities by 2030.

The strategy also includes expanding entrepreneurship opportunities and increasing international technology transfers.

Jung said the upcoming summit could serve as a catalyst for new partnerships with overseas universities, businesses and investors, leading to joint research, technology transfers and investment opportunities.

"We hope this summit will mark a turning point in establishing Seoul as a global center for university innovation and advancing Korea University's position as a leading institution in global innovation," he said.